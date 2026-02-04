DiaSorin S.p.A. (WBAG:DIAS) Price Target Decreased by 11.47% to 83.56

The average one-year price target for DiaSorin S.p.A. (WBAG:DIAS) has been revised to € 83,56 / share. This is a decrease of 11.47% from the prior estimate of € 94,39 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 60,87 to a high of € 110,74 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.84% from the latest reported closing price of € 89,70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in DiaSorin S.p.A.. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIAS is 0.17%, an increase of 3.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.83% to 4,858K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,606K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,181K shares , representing an increase of 26.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIAS by 28.53% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 968K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,025K shares , representing a decrease of 5.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIAS by 17.95% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 436K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares , representing an increase of 19.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIAS by 3.59% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 312K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares , representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIAS by 16.63% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 219K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares , representing an increase of 27.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIAS by 32.58% over the last quarter.

