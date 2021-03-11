Diasorin says unable to give full-year guidance

Italy's Diasorin said on Thursday it was unable to provide a full-year guidance given the ongoing uncertainty tied to the health emergency after posting a 39.2% increase in core earnings.

Italy's diagnostic group said revenues were up by 24.8% at 881.3 million euros ($1.05 billion)driven by sales of COVID-19 tests and by a progressive recovery of all businesses not related to the coronavirus.

Diasorin added it would pay a dividend of 1 euro per share.

