Diasorin says unable to give full-year guidance

MILAN, March 11 (Reuters) - Italy's Diasorin said on Thursday it was unable to provide a full-year guidance given the ongoing uncertainty tied to the health emergency after posting a 39.2% increase in core earnings.

Italy's diagnostic group said revenues were up by 24.8% at 881.3 million euros ($1.05 billion)driven by sales of COVID-19 tests and by a progressive recovery of all businesses not related to the coronavirus.

Diasorin added it would pay a dividend of 1 euro per share.

