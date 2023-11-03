News & Insights

DiaSorin revenue drops 13% in Q3 as COVID-related demand falls

November 03, 2023 — 11:21 am EDT

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Italian medical diagnostic group DiaSorin DIAS.MI on Friday reported a double-digit drop in revenue at constant exchange rates in the third quarter, due to a sharp decline in revenue from its COVID-related business as pandemic effects faded.

It posted quarterly revenue at constant exchange of 270 million euros ($289 million), down 13% from the same period last year, with revenue from COVID-related unit falling 77% to 11 million euros.

Excluding this unit and at constant perimeter of consolidation, Q3 revenue grew 2% at constant exchange rates, it said in a note.

Net profit totalled 25 million euros in the third quarter, down by 9% year-on-year.

In the first nine months of the year, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) plummet to 278 million euros, shrinking 28% on a yearly basis at constant exchange rates, while its EBITDA margin was at 33%.

Shares in DiaSorin were up 3.7% at 1506 GMT​, but including Friday's rise they have dropped by 29.86 % in the year-to-date.

The company confirmed its 2023 guidance for a 14% revenue drop at constant exchange rates due to declining COVID-related demand and an adjusted EBITDA margin of about 34%.

It said it will present its 2024-2027 industrial plan on Dec. 15.

($1 = 0.9338 euros)

(Reporting by Alberto Chiumento in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi and David Evans)

