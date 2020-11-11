Diasorin CEO says no idea of vaccine impact, to focus on M&A after COVID

US Markets
Italian biotechnology company Diasorin has no idea what the impact of Pfizer's COVID vaccine would be on the group as there was not sufficient data about it, Chief Executive Carlo Rosa said during a conference call on third-quarter results.

"We don't know what vaccine they will have and have no idea of its deployment," Rosa told analysts during a conference call on third quarter results. "We need to understand by mid-next year when we have more secure data about the vaccine."

Around 30% of Diasorin sales derive from the Covid-19 molecular test. On Monday the stock lost around 17% on fears of a gradual reduction in the use of the test once the health emergency subsides.

Rosa said the phase after the coronavirus emergency is over would be a good moment to look at M&A opportunities, adding the company had a plan in mind.

