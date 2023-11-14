News & Insights

Diasorin CEO acquitted in Italy over alleged insider trading

November 14, 2023 — 10:14 am EST

Written by Emilio Parodi for Reuters ->

MILAN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - An Italian court on Tuesday acquitted the chief executive of Italian diagnostics group Diasorin DIAS.MI over allegations of insider trading.

A panel of three judges in Milan acquitted Carlo Rosa, along with Alessandro Venturi, President of Policlinico San Matteo hospital in the northern city of Pavia.

Prosecutors had themselves requested that Rosa be acquitted, while they asked for Venturi to be sentenced to two years' imprisonment.

Rosa and Venturi were sent to trial last year on charges of revealing details about Diasorin's new COVID-19 test before it was announced in April 2020.

Three people who were given the details were alleged to have made a total profit of 5,500 euros ($5,955) on trading in shares of the company.

Diasorin had at the time of the allegations reiterated its full confidence in the work of its CEO and said it was confident he would be cleared of wrongdoing. ($1 = 0.9236 euros)

