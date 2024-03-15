Diasorin 2023 revenue drops 14%, in line with guidance; shares fall

Adds shares move in paragraph 1,7, EBITDA details in para 3,4, net profit in para 6

March 15 (Reuters) - Italian medical diagnostic group Diasorin DIAS.MI on Friday reported a double-digit drop in revenue for 2023, in line with its revenue guidance for the year, but shares dropped as much as 7.3%.

The group's 2023 revenue decreased 14% year-on-year at constant exchange rates to 1.15 billion euros ($1.25 billion), while revenue increased 3% when excluding its COVID-related business.

Diasorin recorded 353 million euros in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) below the 377 million euros of analyst consensus.

EBITDA decreased 29% compared with a year before, when it came in at 497 million euros, "mainly a consequence of lower COVID revenues and the resulting reduction in operating leverage", the group said.

However, the adjusted EBITDA margin totalled 33%, slightly below company guidance of around 34%.

The group net profit shrank 34% on a yearly basis to 159 million euros.

At 1332 GMT the stock is down 3.8% and trades at 92.00 euro. Up to the Thursday session's close, shares were up 2.6%​ year-to-date.

Diasorin proposed a dividend of 1.15 euro per share.

It confirmed the 2024 guidance for the adjusted EBITDA margin at around 32%-33%.

($1 = 0.9184 euros)

(Reporting by Alberto Chiumento; Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Alberto.chiumento@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.