News & Insights

Diasorin 2023 revenue drops 14%, in line with guidance; shares fall

March 15, 2024 — 09:58 am EDT

Written by Alberto Chiumento for Reuters ->

Adds shares move in paragraph 1,7, EBITDA details in para 3,4, net profit in para 6

March 15 (Reuters) - Italian medical diagnostic group Diasorin DIAS.MI on Friday reported a double-digit drop in revenue for 2023, in line with its revenue guidance for the year, but shares dropped as much as 7.3%.

The group's 2023 revenue decreased 14% year-on-year at constant exchange rates to 1.15 billion euros ($1.25 billion), while revenue increased 3% when excluding its COVID-related business.

Diasorin recorded 353 million euros in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) below the 377 million euros of analyst consensus.

EBITDA decreased 29% compared with a year before, when it came in at 497 million euros, "mainly a consequence of lower COVID revenues and the resulting reduction in operating leverage", the group said.

However, the adjusted EBITDA margin totalled 33%, slightly below company guidance of around 34%.

The group net profit shrank 34% on a yearly basis to 159 million euros.

At 1332 GMT the stock is down 3.8% and trades at 92.00 euro. Up to the Thursday session's close, shares were up 2.6%​ year-to-date.

Diasorin proposed a dividend of 1.15 euro per share.

It confirmed the 2024 guidance for the adjusted EBITDA margin at around 32%-33%.

($1 = 0.9184 euros)

(Reporting by Alberto Chiumento; Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Alberto.chiumento@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.