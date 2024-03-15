Diasorin 2023 revenue drops 14% in line with guidance

March 15 (Reuters) - Italian medical diagnostic group Diasorin DIAS.MI on Friday reported a double-digit drop in revenue for 2023, but this was in line with its revenue guidance for the year.

The group's 2023 revenue decreased 14% year-on-year at constant exchange rates to 1.15 billion euros ($1.25 billion), while revenue increased 3% when excluding its COVID-related business.

The adjusted core profit margin totalled 33%, slightly below company guidance of around 34%.

It proposed a dividend of 1.15 euro per share.

($1 = 0.9184 euros)

(Reporting by Alberto Chiumento; Editing by Jane Merriman)

