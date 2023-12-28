Diary of a Disrupter: The Future of Technology With Helium Foundation CEO Abhay Kumar

In this exclusive interview, I sit down with Abhay Kumar, the visionary CEO of Helium Foundation, which is known for its ground-breaking work in the crypto and blockchain sector. Kumar, a prominent figure in the tech world, shares his insights on innovation, leadership and the future of technology.

As we dive into his journey at Helium Foundation, we uncover the challenges and triumphs in steering a leading organization in the rapidly evolving landscape of digital currencies and blockchain technology. This conversation offers a rare glimpse into the mind of a leader who is at the forefront of digital transformation.

What inspired you to venture into the crypto and blockchain industry, and how did your journey lead you to become the CEO of the Helium Foundation?

I have been involved in the Helium ecosystem since the early days, initially as a Hotspot owner, then as a core developer on the Helium blockchain, including leading product development. Since 2022, I have served as the CEO of the Helium Foundation.

My background is in math and engineering. I was a lead engineer building distributed systems at Powerset and scalable payment infrastructure at companies like Square, prior to joining the Helium Network.

My experience at Square and other financial technology companies gave me a deep understanding of payment systems, their limitations, and their future for continued innovation. It led me to explore Bitcoin's potential in improving digital transactions, especially in cross-border payments.

Can you share any pivotal moments or influences that steered your career towards blockchain technology and decentralization?

I've been involved in the Helium ecosystem since 2019, starting off as a member of the community deploying Hotspots. Around that time, Helium launched its own Layer 1 blockchain and I jumped into building apps for the ecosystem. I became increasingly engaged in the community writing economic proposals, and eventually joining the core team.

For me, it all comes down to connectivity. I firmly believe that broadband is a human right, and access to information should be available to everyone. I believe we've done something meaningful if we can contribute to achieving this goal, even in a small way.

How have your previous experiences shaped your approach to leading and innovating in the crypto space with Helium?

Drawing from my background in scalable payment infrastructures, I've witnessed the challenges within traditional systems. Permissionless systems allow anyone to participate. Removing intermediaries and barriers to entry helps streamline the process, lower costs, and enhance accessibility. When you’re able to break down these walls, you foster productivity and allow broader access to innovation.

On Networks like Helium, the open-sourced, community-driven ecosystem works! Builders and users continue to cultivate and grow an inclusive and democratic ecosystem.

As the CEO of the Helium Foundation, what is your long-term vision for the network, and how do you plan to sustain its growth in the competitive blockchain and IoT markets?

One of the key goals of the Helium Network is worldwide community adoption. Acceptance of Helium-compatible technology helps facilitate the movement of more data across the ecosystem, allowing cost-effective deployments of IoT sensors and devices that empower people and businesses to expand. With Helium, a connected future is in everyone’s hands.

Can you elaborate on how your passion for decentralization and IOT has influenced your strategic decisions at the Helium Foundation?

I’m an engineer and entrepreneur dedicated to creating products that empower underserved segments of society. As Chief Executive Officer of the Helium Foundation, a 501(c)(6) not-for-profit dedicated to secure, cost-effective, people-powered wireless coverage around the globe, I believe in the fundamental principles of decentralized infrastructure as an enabler of connectivity, commerce, and the future of our society.

The Helium ecosystem has formed several key partnerships, such as with Solana for blockchain technology and with T-Mobile for a crypto mobile 5G service and with Senet for IoT connectivity. How do these collaborations align with the Helium ecosystem's broader goals, and what impact do they have on your business model?

Helium migrated to the Solana blockchain in April, after originally building on our own blockchain. Migrating the Helium Network from its original Layer 1 blockchain to the Solana ecosystem - in concert with Helium's core developers and the Helium community - was one of the most significant technical achievements in the history of the crypto industry, migrating an entire Layer 1 blockchain to a new chain almost overnight.

Our goals are to make the world’s largest decentralized wireless network faster, and cheaper, while making the Helium project available to a wider audience and on an even stronger platform. Additionally, the migration to Solana offers Helium a deeper pool of developers to call upon, as more developers are familiar with Solana blockchain’s coding language.

And we’re very incredibly happy with the results! The upgrade brought a massive number of benefits to Helium users, including adding the composability and integrations of Solana tools. Helium users took advantage of the numerous tools available on Solana, and Solana developers can now integrate Helium tokens and smart contracts permissionlessly. (We developed this handy guide for the most frequently asked questions about the Helium-Solana migration.)

Overall, partnerships with Solana, Senet, and others are designed to grow and deliver value to the Helium ecosystem, and to create significant opportunities for our Hotspot owners to benefit from the rapidly growing IoT services economy.

What are the criteria for selecting partners for Helium, and how do these partnerships enhance the value proposition of your network to investors and users alike?

Helium is known for its open-source approach. The network operates on a permissionless blockchain-based infrastructure, and its codebase is open source. This transparency allows developers, builders, partners, and anyone to contribute to the project, improving and expanding the network’s capabilities. Open sourcing aligns with the decentralized ethos of Helium, fostering community involvement and innovation.

Builders on the Helium Network include businesses, governments, municipalities, and individuals from around the world. They’re all considered partners in the ecosystem.

The Helium Network powers IoT devices from air quality monitors, to smart agriculture, smart cities, resource management, weather forecasting and more. The use cases are endless. This year, the 5G network was introduced! Come build on the Helium Network! Anyone can!

Helium is known for its innovative approach in decentralized wireless infrastructure. What are the next big technological breakthroughs you anticipate in this space, and how is Helium preparing for them?

The Helium community is currently building cellular coverage on the ecosystem to help bring the benefits of decentralized mobile service to all.

The community is already participating in Discovery Mapping and looking forward to network-incentivized strategic coverage through Hex Boosting.

The Helium Foundation is also excited at the growth in other decentralized physical infrastructure projects including distributed file storage and distributed computing, which can be used to build AI models. The Foundation looks forward to bringing our expertise in building decentralized infrastructure to these and other new projects that arise, many of which will be able to utilize Helium and the Foundation to reach their goals.

How does Helium differentiate itself in the rapidly evolving blockchain and IoT sectors, and what unique value does it bring to these markets?

Helium is the world's largest public wireless network. Helium stands out in the blockchain and IoT sectors by offering a decentralized and cost-effective wireless network for all. Helium utilizes blockchain technology to reward users for providing reliable network coverage, effectively sharing in the success of the network as traffic and usage grows. This incentivized model bootstraps the global, community-driven IoT network, enabling cheaper and more scalable IoT solutions compared to traditional centralized offerings.

What are the biggest challenges Helium faces in scaling its network and technology, and how are you addressing these challenges?

The Helium Network launched in 2019 and is the world’s largest decentralized wireless network in use today. Hundreds of thousands of active IOT hotspots are in use today, powering smart devices around the globe, making it the largest public LoRaWAN network in existence.

The ecosystem continues to focus on securing widespread adoption of the Helium Network by encouraging hotspot deployments through community engagement. Additionally, ongoing technological advancements and updates contribute to the Network's resilience and scalability.

What opportunities do you see for investors in the decentralized wireless space, particularly in relation to Helium Network?

Builders on the Helium Network consist of businesses, governments, municipalities and individuals from around the world. Various IOT applications utilizing the ecosystem today include asset tracking, smart city solutions, smart agriculture devices, environmental and smart water monitoring.

The Helium Network helps address real-world problems by enhancing efficiency through cost-effective IOT connectivity. The Helium Network is the decentralized wireless infrastructure layer on which businesses can be built and investment can flow. The Foundation looks forward to 2024 with an eye toward educating businesses and governments on how Helium can help solve problems they face every day cheaper and more efficiently than any other technology.

Could you discuss the role of Helium's token-driven infrastructure in the network's economy and its significance for investors and users?

The Helium ecosystem rewards participants with tokens for providing reliable wireless coverage through Hotspots, encouraging network growth and adoption.

Using blockchain technology helps keep costs lower than traditional centralized solutions and allows for global adoption with less friction. This results in connectivity that is more affordable for users deploying, building on, and utilizing the Network.

How does Helium ensure the stability and security of its token-driven economy, especially in the volatile cryptocurrency market?

Devices spend Data Credits to send data over the Helium Network. Data Credits are priced in U.S. Dollars and not in tokens. This allows businesses and users to use the network and plan for future use without taking on any risk from exposure to the cryptocurrency market. For the IoT Network, users can send 100,000 messages over the network for just $1. For the 5G mobile Network, users can transfer 1 GB of data for just $0.50. Ecosystem partners, like the Sphere DC Portal have built tools that allow end users to use the network without ever interacting with cryptocurrency or tokens at all. As with any mature technology, the goal is to ensure that businesses can use the Network without needing to get into the weeds of how it works under the hood.

What major trends do you foresee in the blockchain and IoT industries, and how is Helium positioned to capitalize on these trends?

DePIN stands for Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network. Helium is one of the first, and certainly the largest, DePIN project. I believe we’ll see robust growth as more DePin protocols are built. Blockchain technology can be used to build more than just finance projects, and DePIN is one of the most exciting developments to arise from the technology. The Helium Network is already the world’s largest decentralized Network. The ecosystem connects people around the globe and will continue to be at the helm of this exciting sector!

As Helium continues to evolve, what are your predictions for the network's impact on global connectivity and decentralized internet services in the next five years?

I believe everyone should have internet access. It's a human right! The current approach of spending large amounts of money on infrastructure to trench through deserts and mountains could be more efficient. There are better ways to achieve this goal.

One of the problems is providing backhaul, a vital link between the base station location and a provider, to an area. We need to continue to explore the use of satellite or fixed wireless solutions for the largest, highest bandwidth lines. We need to be open to various methods of providing backhaul in order to find the solution.

In the future, we might see networks like Helium or similar projects serving as backbones. From there, local distribution becomes the focus, like having a single node or a hub in a home that connects to 30 other households.

The challenge extends to how individual devices connect, including machine-to-machine and machine-to-human interactions, which is what the Helium IOT Network is built for and is the role networks like Helium can play and where they could genuinely thrive in creating efficient and widespread connectivity for cities, towns, farms, and hospitals. The use cases are endless!

Check out some specific ones here.

As a successful startup CEO, what key pieces of advice would you give to aspiring entrepreneurs in the tech industry, especially those interested in blockchain and decentralized technologies like HQNFTs?

I advise aspiring entrepreneurs in the tech industry, particularly in blockchain and decentralized technologies, to really spend time educating themselves. There is a ton of information out there, so be careful selecting who you take advice from, but strive to stay in the know about trending topics. Staying informed about the latest developments and trends will help you identify innovative opportunities to capitalize on.

At the Helium Foundation, we take it a step further by focusing on real-world problems that technology builders can help solve using the Helium Network. Practical applications and solving tangible issues can contribute to the success and adoption of your solution!

Community engagement is vital to collaboration around your projects! It fosters growth, provides valuable feedback, and creates a network to drive adoption. Embrace building a community!

Flexibility and adaptability are crucial in the fast-paced tech industry. Be prepared to evolve! Surround yourself with a strong, talented, and diverse team.

Stay informed about regulatory developments in the tech and blockchain space. Complying with regulations is essential for long-term sustainability and market acceptance.

Most importantly, don't fear failure; see it as an opportunity to learn and improve. You will probably face setbacks but view them as stepping stones toward success.

