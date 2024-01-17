Diary of a Disrupter: The Future of Metaverse & Web 3.0 Gaming with CEO of Animoca Brands Robby Yung

In the rapidly evolving landscape of blockchain and gaming, one company stands at the forefront of innovation and transformation: Animoca Brands. In this exclusive interview, we speak with Robby Yung, CEO Animoca, about the company’s investment strategies, its pivotal role in the Web 3 ecosystem, and the exciting trends shaping the future of blockchain gaming.

Can you provide a brief overview of your background and how you came to be involved with Animoca?

I became involved with Animoca about twelve years ago through my friendship with Yat, who is the co-founder and chairman of the company. We first met during the early days of the web in Hong Kong when we were both part of a small ecosystem of start-up companies. As we worked together in the Web 1.0 era, advocating for businesses to go online, we got to be friends. This start-up community in Hong Kong was tiny, with around 30 start-ups at the time, and we've remained friends ever since.

After I exited my previous business around 2011, I reconnected with Yat. He was enthusiastic about a new venture he had just started, Animoca, which focused on mobile games. This opportunity excited me because it seemed like the perfect combination of my previous experiences in mobile technology, the internet, entertainment and advertising. Given my background in these areas, I decided to join Animoca. Together, we successfully expanded the company into a mid-sized game studio and eventually took it public.

However, in 2017, our journey took a significant turn when we discovered blockchain technology. We had the chance to collaborate with a team from Vancouver working on a hackathon project. Their goal was not just to create in-game currency but to tokenize in-game assets, leading to the creation of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) ERC721 standard. This team later became known as Dapper Labs, and the project resulted in the famous game CryptoKitties.

The concept of tokenizing in-game content and currency resonated with us as game makers. We believed that this approach would revolutionize the gaming industry, and we quickly decided to pivot Animoca's entire business toward the intersection of blockchain and games. Since then, our focus has expanded beyond games to encompass various content forms within the blockchain space.

Animoca Brands' portfolio includes companies like Dapper Labs, Sandbox and Yuga Labs. Could you shed some light on how Animoca identifies these valuable opportunities and assesses their potential?

Sandbox stands out as an exception on that list because it's one of our in-house studios. We acquired the studio responsible for Sandbox around the same time, approximately in 2018, and then collaboratively developed the Sandbox product as we know it today.

Regarding your question about identifying successful investments, it's important to note that we don't possess a crystal ball. Our investment strategy involves a broad portfolio, encompassing approximately 500 investments made over the past five years. Within such a diverse portfolio, some investments outperform others, and certain investments achieve more notable successes. Inevitably, there will be both winners and laggards, as well as entities facing challenges and those excelling, within such a large and diverse portfolio.

Our primary focus is on Web 3. When evaluating companies, especially start-ups, we ask ourselves how they leverage the tools, community spirit, philosophy and ethos of Web 3, but most importantly, the network effects of Web 3. The ability to offer something genuinely transformative is crucial. Web 3 isn't merely an additional marketing strategy or sales channel; it signifies a new way of engaging with customers and nurturing relationships.

This distinction is significant, particularly for traditional corporate entities that inquire about their involvement in Web 3. For many consumer companies, Web 3 presents an opportunity to establish a direct relationship with consumers, which is often lacking in traditional digital commerce. Instead of marketing through intermediary platforms, like social media or e-commerce platforms, Web 3 allows companies to engage directly with consumers in a trustless and verifiable manner.

Identifying companies that truly grasp how to harness the full potential of Web 3 is a more uncommon occurrence than one might think. It's about finding those who understand how to leverage the unique benefits offered by this technology.

Can you share some insights into Animoca's current investment strategy and initiatives?

The significance of gaming cannot be overstated; it's a perpetual force in the entertainment industry. While it often doesn't receive the attention it deserves, it remains a mainstream phenomenon. People sometimes associate gaming primarily with hardcore console games, but the gaming landscape encompasses a vast array of experiences, including the mobile games people enjoy during their daily commutes and other moments.

Regarding our investment strategy, we're particularly enthusiastic about companies that embrace the network effects of Web 3. We seek out those with products that facilitate genuine interoperability and foster collaboration among diverse communities. An excellent example within the gaming realm is a company in our portfolio called Pixels. They've adopted a simple yet inclusive premise: they allow various NFTs to serve as avatars within their game, inviting communities from across Web 3 to bring their assets and avatars to join the experience.

This approach has significantly contributed to their ability to build a broad and inclusive audience, setting them apart from traditional game development practices. Interoperability isn't limited to gaming; it extends to various other sectors as well. We often collaborate with sports brands through IP licensing. Consider the possibilities for a football club; they can issue NFT collectible playing cards for team members and players.

These NFTs, due to their nature, can be used not only in online games but also as event tickets, discount loyalty cards at merchandise stores, and more. This versatility is made possible by the trustless blockchain-backed system, allowing seamless interoperability across a wide range of customer touchpoints.

The true beauty of Web 3 lies in its capacity to offer something that was previously unattainable in the web two environment. It's open and permissionless, enabling businesses to connect and offer unique experiences without the need for extensive partnerships. For instance, I can tap into another company's loyalty program and extend offers to its users without the need for a formal business relationship, similar to how businesses welcome American Express cardholders to receive discounts without direct collaboration. This is all made possible by the power of permissionless technology inherent in Web 3.

It's quite fascinating. My next question was about the major trends currently influencing the blockchain gaming industry. It seems like your core principle revolves around interoperability and the integration of diverse communities.

At the heart of it all is the concept of ownership. Blockchain technology in Web 3 enables true digital ownership, which is a fundamental shift. Gamers have been accumulating items and assets in games for years, whether through purchase, collection, or earning, but true ownership was often elusive. Now, in Web 3, once you own these in-game items, you possess the rights of a property owner. You can trade, gift, or sell them, opening the door to building asset value around these digital possessions.

In practical terms, if I've invested 200 hours to win a coveted Magic sword in a game, I can then choose to sell it on the second-hand market when I'm ready to move on to another game. This allows players to extract residual value from their time investment, which was previously challenging due to the traditional one-way cycle of consumption in the game development business model. This shift represents a significant change in mindset and is transformative for both gamers and the gaming industry as a whole.

What is your view on ordinals, and do you think it might disrupt the gaming industry?

Ordinals are a fascinating aspect of the blockchain space. Our Paris-based studio, Life Beyond Studios, is dedicated to pioneering the creation of the first real-world, high-end AA game with a strong focus on the ordinals community and building on the Bitcoin protocol. This endeavour is indeed intriguing, but it's essential to recognize that within the broader realm of web 3, there exist various sub-communities. These communities form around applications and protocols, and ordinals is a prime example of a community centred around a specific protocol.

Developing games within the ordinals community represents an excellent way to provide products and entertainment services to a community with specific demands. It's worth noting that this concept is relatively new, and as a result, there's a limited amount of content available, which signifies a significant market opportunity.

That's excellent. I appreciate your insights on various protocols. I've observed that the majority of companies in the Animoca portfolio are primarily built on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). Do you envision an opportunity for increased diversification, perhaps involving blockchain ecosystems like Solana? Is it a matter of these communities initially developing within specific ecosystems, with potential plans to expand to others? What's your perspective on this?

We maintain a relatively platform and protocol-agnostic approach. Our philosophy has always revolved around embracing a multi-chain ecosystem and providing support across various protocols. Consequently, we engage with projects on a broad spectrum of blockchain protocols.

However, as you mentioned, we do have a notable concentration within the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) space. This concentration in the EVM ecosystem largely reflects the prevailing activity and community engagement within this domain. It's essential for our business to align with the community's interests and where the majority of activity is taking place. Beyond Ethereum, which serves a somewhat different role as a passive asset, our engagement spans a diverse array of blockchain ecosystems.

How do you see the future of blockchain gaming evolving, and what role does Animoca aim to play in it?

We aim to maintain our leadership position and actively strive to do so. Our primary objective is to support the growth of the overall ecosystem, rather than merely selecting winners. This approach aligns with our belief that what benefits the ecosystem ultimately benefits our business.

Our commitment extends beyond the gaming industry; we have initiatives in education, music, healthcare, and various other sectors where we perceive the transformative potential of Web 3 technology. The most exciting aspect arises when we collaborate with companies from different verticals and demonstrate how integrating Web 3 technology into their operations can facilitate cross-pollination between otherwise unrelated sectors.

What are your perspectives on token launches as a means of fundraising in the blockchain and gaming industry?

We have a strong appreciation for tokens, as tokenization is a fundamental aspect of Web 3. I consistently encourage game studios to consider launching their own tokens. However, it's important to acknowledge the responsibilities and associated costs. The reason behind this is that when you develop a game economy, it provides you with greater flexibility and a broader set of tools for managing that in-game economy effectively.

Furthermore, every game developer imagines their game achieving significant success and fostering a large community. In such cases, having your own in-game currency enables you to create value and reward community members for their active participation. This in-game currency becomes a tangible representation of their involvement within the ecosystem and the contributions they make to it. Essentially, it serves as the literal link that strengthens the network effect among players and community members.

In light of the evolving regulatory landscape, particularly with the SEC's involvement, what is your perspective on how SEC regulations might shape the future of token launches in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space?

Positive news from the SEC is always beneficial globally due to the significant role the US economy plays. However, our experiences in 2023 showed that when the market receives neutral to negative signals from the SEC, businesses tend to shift elsewhere.

In 2023, when the SEC filed suits against various web 3 companies in the second quarter, it had a chilling effect on the US web 3 industry. This prompted many US entrepreneurs to seek opportunities abroad because the US no longer offered a conducive environment.

On the topic of SEC. Exciting news has emerged with the SEC's approval of Bitcoin ETFs. What's your perspective on this development?

The worst kept secret in crypto.

Personally, I welcome this progression. It marks a significant step forward in integrating Web 3 into everyday life. More importantly, for the Web 3 sector, it's a positive macroeconomic signal. The performance of Bitcoin ETFs, and Bitcoin's price in general, can be viewed similarly to how we view traditional economic indicators like employment figures or interest rates. A healthy Bitcoin environment positively influences the broader Web 3 industry, offering support and enhancing overall performance. It's a beneficial development for the ecosystem.

What challenges has the Web 3 gaming industry faced in the development and adoption of blockchain-based games, and how have these been addressed?

The most significant challenge facing the Web 3 industry, particularly in the gaming sector, is the speed of adoption. While the game industry can be considered a leader in the non-financial aspects of Web 3, such as entertainment, it's important to note that Web 3 originated in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, primarily within the realm of financial services and products.

As Web 3 has grown and diversified over the years, a major challenge has been effectively communicating to those outside the Web 3 community that there are distinct differences between various aspects of Web 3. It's akin to assuming that every internet-based business is identical, whether it's an e-commerce site, a social media platform, or a shoe retailer. Similarly, in Web 3, a company focused on mining Bitcoin operates quite differently from one providing financial services or one selling virtual swords for slaying dragons in games.

The regulatory aspect adds complexity to this challenge, as the game industry doesn't engage in financial services. Hence, it doesn't make sense to subject us to financial services regulations solely because we employ similar technology in running our products.

Play-to-Earn gaming has gained significant attention recently. How do you see this trend impacting the gaming industry in both the short and long term, and what potential opportunities and challenges does it present for game developers and players?

The concept of play-to-earn gaming originated a couple of years ago, primarily with the tremendous success of a game called Axie Infinity. This concept brought attention to a longstanding aspect of the gaming industry where players engage in games, but historically had no means to extract any returns or value from their efforts. Traditional games operated within walled garden ecosystems, where developers retained everything, leaving nothing for the players.

In the context of Web 3, where players own their in-game assets, there's now the potential for residual value similar to the days when games were physical copies on DVDs or cartridges. Back then, players could sell their physical copies after they were done playing, realizing some residual value from their initial investment in the game's content.

In the Web 3 era, this concept extends to converting the time spent playing a game into potential returns. This could be a positive return or simply recouping a portion of the investment, both in terms of time and money, made in the game. This model promotes fairness to players. For instance, the $10 a month spent on a game may no longer be a one-way transaction; players can potentially recoup $2 or $5 by earning and selling in-game items on the marketplace.

This approach benefits both the game economy and players, recognizing the contributions of players who invest time in making the product better. Today's games are online and multiplayer, and player engagement positively impacts the community's enjoyment. Recognizing and rewarding this commitment creates a more equitable and enjoyable gaming experience for all.

How does Animoca directly engage with its gaming community and blockchain enthusiasts?

We actively participate in numerous events and support industry initiatives. For instance, we are proud members of the Blockchain Game Association. We have also played a key role in co-founding the Open Metaverse Alliance for Web 3, or OMA three. OMA three is dedicated to developing interoperability standards for individuals and companies creating products within the Web 3 ecosystem.

Additionally, my colleague Yat is part of the task force in Hong Kong that focuses on Web 3 and is operated by the government. This task force aims to explore ways in which Hong Kong can provide more support to the Web 3 industry and foster its growth within the region. We are committed to leveraging various platforms to amplify the voice of the Web 3 community and promote positive advancements in the field.

Are there any notable portfolio companies, collaborations or partnerships at Animoca that you are really excited about in 2024?

You're asking me to pick favorites and that can be a challenging task. It's like admitting to having a favourite child, right?

As we discussed earlier, what excites me the most is witnessing Web 3 expanding beyond its foundational roots. I'm enthusiastic about our involvement in various content verticals, including education initiatives, healthcare initiatives, the creation of virtual worlds in games, and our continuous efforts to remain at the forefront of this evolving technology. The one constant we can count on is change, and it happens rapidly. Our responsibility is to stay innovative, experiment, and demonstrate what's possible, encouraging others to embrace the world of Web 3.

Given the rapid developments and shifts in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry, what do you believe are the most exciting and transformative trends that investors should keep an eye on in the coming years in the blockchain and gaming space?

It’s essential to focus on companies listed on Nasdaq that are actively engaged in the blockchain sector and have the potential to experience a profound transformation in their core businesses by adopting Web 3 technology. Specifically, I emphasize consumer and entertainment companies since they are the primary areas of my expertise. Across these diverse content verticals, there is significant potential for reaping substantial benefits through the adoption of Web 3 technology.

Moreover, traditional web two technology giants have the opportunity to realize substantial advantages and rewards by embracing Web 3. However, delaying this transition to Web 3 could pose long-term risks. I firmly believe that this technological shift is inevitable, and the longer the delay in adoption, the greater the risk of losing the leadership position they may have held in the web two environment. Therefore, staying proactive and adaptive in this evolving landscape is crucial for sustained success.

And finally for individuals aspiring to work in the blockchain gaming industry, what advice would you offer?

For individuals aspiring to work within the blockchain and gaming industry, my advice would be as follows:

Start as a Customer and Fan: If you're new to Web 3, begin by immersing yourself as a customer and fan. Open a digital wallet, start playing blockchain-based games, and explore cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Dive into the technology and get a firsthand understanding. It's often referred to as a "rabbit hole" for a reason, and you'll likely have an enjoyable time.

Engage with the Web 3 Community: The crypto community on Twitter is incredibly active. Start following companies and individuals involved in Web 3 on Twitter. Don't hesitate to engage with them directly, ask questions, and share your thoughts. Web 3 has a reputation for being an open and inclusive community, and you'll be pleasantly surprised by how many founders and leaders in the field are willing to respond and engage with you directly.

This approach of personal experimentation and community engagement can be a valuable stepping stone to building your understanding and connections in the blockchain and gaming industry.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.