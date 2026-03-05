Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (DNTH) Stock Jumps 12.0%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (DNTH) shares ended the last trading session 12% higher at $62.03. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 5.6% gain over the past four weeks.

Dianthus Therapeutics’ stock price surge can be attributed to increasing investor confidence in recent pipeline developments, particularly for its lead product candidate Claseprubart (DNTH103), which is being developed for autoimmune and rare diseases, including generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) and other complement-mediated disorders. The company anticipates beginning the phase III study on the candidate for gMG indication this year. Optimism surrounding the therapy’s development potential, along with expectations for upcoming clinical updates and the company’s solid cash position to support multiple studies, reinforced investor sentiment.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.98 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -21%. Revenues are expected to be $0.52 million, down 61% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on DNTH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (STOK), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.9% higher at $34.42. STOK has returned -0% in the past month.

Stoke Therapeutics' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.75. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -316.7%. Stoke Therapeutics currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

