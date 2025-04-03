Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (DNTH) Soars 6.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (DNTH) shares soared 6.1% in the last trading session to close at $17.86. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 15.3% loss over the past four weeks.

Last month, the company announced robust financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024. Dianthus also provided key pipeline updates and announced business goals for 2025. This might have driven the recent share price rally.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.86 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -59.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.15 million, up 32.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on DNTH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Techne (TECH), finished the last trading session 1.8% higher at $58.38. TECH has returned -4.6% over the past month.

For Techne , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.52. This represents a change of +8.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Techne currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

