Dianthus Therapeutics Enhances Incentives and Affirms Governance

May 28, 2024 — 06:10 pm EDT

Dianthus Therapeutics (DNTH) has shared an announcement.

At Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc.’s Annual Meeting, stockholders approved significant updates to the Stock Option and Incentive Plan, including an increase in shares for issuance, a rise in the evergreen provision, and an extension of the plan’s expiration to 2034. Additionally, they elected two Class III directors, endorsed executive compensation, recommended annual advisory votes on executive pay, and ratified Deloitte & Touche, LLP as the independent auditor, affirming confidence in the company’s governance and strategic incentives for growth.

