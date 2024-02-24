Dianthus Therapeutics (DNTH) Price Target Increased by 22.22% to 35.53

The average one-year price target for Dianthus Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:DNTH) has been revised to 35.53 / share. This is an increase of 22.22% from the prior estimate of 29.07 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.22 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.38% from the latest reported closing price of 24.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dianthus Therapeutics. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 86.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNTH is 0.15%, a decrease of 65.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.59% to 10,301K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fairmount Funds Management holds 1,929K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management holds 1,472K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 1,218K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 928K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 554K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 480K shares, representing an increase of 13.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNTH by 8.55% over the last quarter.

Dianthus Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

magenta therapeutics is a biotechnology company harnessing the power of stem cell science to revolutionize stem cell transplantation for patients with immune- and blood-based diseases. by creating a platform focused on key areas of transplant medicine, magenta therapeutics is pioneering an integrated, but modular approach to stem cell therapies that reboot the blood and immune systems to create patient benefit. founded by internationally recognized leaders in stem cell transplant medicine, magenta therapeutics was launched in 2016 by third rock ventures and atlas venture and is headquartered in cambridge, mass. for more information, please visit www.magentatx.com.

