Dianthus Therapeutics (DNTH) Price Target Increased by 70.00% to 130.48

The average one-year price target for Dianthus Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:DNTH) has been revised to $130.48 / share. This is an increase of 70.00% from the prior estimate of $76.76 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $98.98 to a high of $210.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.26% from the latest reported closing price of $82.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 197 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dianthus Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 82 owner(s) or 29.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNTH is 0.50%, an increase of 24.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 48,695K shares. The put/call ratio of DNTH is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,503K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,578K shares , representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNTH by 85.58% over the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 2,417K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 2,137K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,307K shares , representing a decrease of 54.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNTH by 42.75% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 2,104K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,204K shares , representing a decrease of 52.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNTH by 12.84% over the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 1,677K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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