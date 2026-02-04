Dianthus Therapeutics (DNTH) Price Target Increased by 10.51% to 75.99

The average one-year price target for Dianthus Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:DNTH) has been revised to $75.99 / share. This is an increase of 10.51% from the prior estimate of $68.77 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $131.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.85% from the latest reported closing price of $52.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dianthus Therapeutics. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNTH is 0.44%, an increase of 84.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.66% to 49,772K shares. The put/call ratio of DNTH is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fairmount Funds Management holds 3,307K shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,707K shares , representing an increase of 18.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNTH by 79.21% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 3,204K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,743K shares , representing an increase of 45.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNTH by 343.61% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 2,867K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,578K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares , representing an increase of 97.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNTH by 6,962.13% over the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 2,417K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,342K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNTH by 50.54% over the last quarter.

