Dianthus Therapeutics' (DNTH) CFO Sold 8,224 Shares for $739,000

Key Points

8,224 shares (~$739,000) of common stock were sold on April 9, 2026, at a weighted average price of around $89.84 per share.

This transaction represented 100.00% of Mr. Savitz's direct common stock holdings, reducing his direct and indirect ownership in this class to zero shares.

The transaction was structured as an option exercise and immediate sale; only direct holdings were involved, with no participation by trusts or other entities.

Mr. Savitz retains 71,776 stock options (right to buy), which can be converted to common stock in the future.

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On April 9, 2026, Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Business Officer Ryan Savitz reported the sale of 8,224 shares of common stock for total proceeds of approximately $739,000, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing. The CFO of this clinical-stage biotech, focused on monoclonal antibody therapies, executed the transaction as an option exercise and immediate sale under a Rule 10b5-1 plan.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Context Shares sold (direct) 8,224 Open-market shares sold (code 'S') in this filing Transaction value ~$739,000 Based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($89.84) Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Directly held shares after transaction completion Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$0 As of April 9, 2026 market close ($91.66)

Transaction value based on the SEC Form 4 weighted-average purchase price ($89.84), as Mr. Savitz held zero shares after the transaction.

Key questions

How was the transaction structured, and what does the derivative context imply?

The sale resulted from the exercise of 8,224 stock options, which were immediately converted into common shares and sold, indicating the transaction delivered liquidity but did not reduce Mr. Savitz's remaining unexercised option position.

The sale resulted from the exercise of 8,224 stock options, which were immediately converted into common shares and sold, indicating the transaction delivered liquidity but did not reduce Mr. Savitz's remaining unexercised option position. What is the impact on Mr. Savitz's direct and beneficial ownership?

Direct ownership of common stock fell to zero following this sale, but beneficial ownership remains via 71,776 stock options that could be exercised for common shares in the future.

Direct ownership of common stock fell to zero following this sale, but beneficial ownership remains via 71,776 stock options that could be exercised for common shares in the future. How does this activity compare with Mr. Savitz's previous trading cadence?

While there have been several administrative (option-related) transactions over the past year, this sale reflects the final disposition of directly owned common stock, with the smaller trade size driven by the near-complete reduction in available shares after large prior exercises.

While there have been several administrative (option-related) transactions over the past year, this sale reflects the final disposition of directly owned common stock, with the smaller trade size driven by the near-complete reduction in available shares after large prior exercises. Does the transaction signal a strategic shift or routine liquidity?

The filing footnotes confirm this disposition was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 plan adopted in December 2025, consistent with pre-scheduled, routine liquidity management rather than a discretionary strategic change.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $3.65 billion Employees 78 Revenue (TTM) $2.0 million Price (as of market close April 9, 2026) $89.84 1-Year price performance 378.3%

* 1-year performance is calculated using April 17, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Develops monoclonal antibody therapies targeting severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, with DNTH103 in phase 1 clinical trials for conditions such as generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Operates a clinical-stage biotechnology business model focused on advancing proprietary drug candidates through early-stage clinical development.

Serves a market of patients with rare neuromuscular and autoimmune disorders, aiming to address unmet medical needs.

Dianthus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel monoclonal antibodies for severe autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. With a lean workforce and a focused R&D pipeline, the company aims to address unmet medical needs in rare neuromuscular diseases. Its strategy centers on leveraging innovative biologic therapies to establish a competitive position in the specialty therapeutics market.

What this transaction means for investors

It would be more encouraging to see Dianthus Therapeutics’ CFO retain some of the shares he receives after exercising his stock options. That said, this looks like an executive supplementing their income more than it looks like an attempt to flee a sinking ship. After completing this transaction, Savitz still held stock options that could convert into 71,776 shares down the road.

Dianthus stock exploded higher in March after the company announced highly positive interim responder analysis results from a phase 3 clinical trial with its lead candidate, claseprubart.

Closeprubart is an experimental antibody engineered to inhibit the active form of a protein involved in several rare autoimmune conditions. In the phase 3 Captivate trial, investigators were targeting a response rate of 50% or greater from the first 40 patients enrolled. The company reached its 50% response rate with fewer than 40 planned participants completing the first part of the trial.

Institutional investors responded to the results by hurling cash in Dianthus’ direction. On March 9, the company proposed a $400 million secondary offering. On March 12, it ended up raising $719 million in a dramatically upsized offering.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.