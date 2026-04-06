Dianthus Therapeutics CFO Sells $9.5 Million in Stock

Key Points

114,367 shares were sold for a transaction value of approximately $9.49 million on March 31, 2026.

The transaction represented 100% of Savitz's direct common stock holdings, reducing direct ownership of this class to zero.

This activity involved an exercise of options for common stock, immediately sold in the open market; no indirect or trust entities participated.

Savitz retains Stock Option (Right to Buy): 90,399 shares (direct), which can be converted to common stock.

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Ryan Savitz, executive vice president, chief financial officer, and chief business officer of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH), reported the sale of 114,367 shares of common stock for approximately $9.49 million via open-market disposition on March 31, 2026, as disclosed in this SEC Form 4, filed on April 1.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 114,367 Transaction value $9.49 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($83.00).

Key questions

How was the transaction structured, and what does the derivative context imply?

The transaction was completed by exercising 114,367 stock options for common stock, with all newly acquired shares sold in the open market, indicating the event was both a liquidity move and the result of previously granted equity awards vesting and becoming exercisable.

The transaction was completed by exercising 114,367 stock options for common stock, with all newly acquired shares sold in the open market, indicating the event was both a liquidity move and the result of previously granted equity awards vesting and becoming exercisable. What is Savitz's ongoing equity exposure to Dianthus Therapeutics after this transaction?

Following the sale, Savitz holds no common stock directly but retains 90,399 stock options (right to buy), providing continued potential equity participation contingent upon future option exercises and vesting.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 4-01-2026) $84.56 Market capitalization $4.48 billion Revenue (TTM) $2,036,000 1-year price change 402.44%

* One-year price change calculated using April 1, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Develops monoclonal antibody therapeutics, with its lead candidate, DNTH103, targeting severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and in phase 1 clinical trials.

Operates a clinical-stage biotechnology business model focused on developing monoclonal antibody therapeutics for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Targets patients suffering from rare autoimmune and neuromuscular conditions, including generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing novel monoclonal antibody therapies for severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. With a lean workforce and a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, the company leverages scientific innovation to address unmet medical needs in rare disease markets. Its strategy centers on developing differentiated assets with the potential for strong clinical and commercial impact.

What this transaction means for investors

Dianthus Therapeutics’ stock is up an impressive 400% over the past year, so it’s not surprising to see a major investor locking in gains by exercising his stock options. While insider selling can sometimes raise eyebrows, this transaction was made under a prearranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which makes it less concerning.

Executives are typically granted stock options that vest on a regular schedule as part of their compensation. Savitz made a similar trade on Dec. 4, 2025, selling 20,000 shares. He still holds 90,399 stock options, so this isn’t a matter of jumping ship.

Biotech stocks are known for their volatility, driven by research and development expenses for each new treatment, prolonged testing phases, and the complex regulatory approval process. Big swings in stock price are the norm rather than the exception. With that in mind, it might make sense to cash in during an upswing, if you’ve got a better place for your money -- but insider trades such as this may not mean much on their own.

Dianthus’ lead candidate, DNTH103, is advancing through trials for the treatment of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), and development is reportedly on track, with phase 3 trials set to start mid-2026, with results expected in the second half of 2028. That could indicate future upside for the company’s stock, but outcomes remain uncertain. Therefore, investors may wish to tread with caution.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.