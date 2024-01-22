Dianthus Therapeutics Announces PIPE Financing For Around $230 Mln; Stock Up Over 14% In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (DNTH), a developer of antibody complement therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune diseases, announced on Monday that it has inked a deal for a private investment in public equity or PIPE financing for gross proceeds of around $230 million.

Following the news, DNTH was trading up by 14.39 percent at $13.67 per share in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

According to the deal, Dianthus will be selling a total of 14,500,500 shares at $12 per share and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 4,666,332 shares at a purchase price of $11.999 per pre-funded warrant.

This represents the per-share purchase price for the common stock less the $0.001 per-share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant. The transaction is expected to be closed on or about January 24. The company intends to use the net proceeds, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, for research and development expenditures focused on product development and for general corporate purposes.

Jefferies, Evercore ISI, Stifel, Guggenheim Securities, and Raymond James are serving as placement agents for the PIPE financing.

