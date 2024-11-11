News & Insights

Dianthus price target raised to $52 from $48 at Oppenheimer

November 11, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

Oppenheimer analyst Trevor Allred raised the firm’s price target on Dianthus (DNTH) to $52 from $48 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes Dianthus reported Q3 net loss of $25.2M vs. its $17.2M expectation on accelerating R&D spend. Pivotal CIDP initiation by year-end was major news, which management sees as an opportunity following FDA interactions supportive of BLA filing, Oppenheimer adds. The firm sees CIDP as an attractive indication, though awaits additional clarity by year-end for DNTH103/riliprubart trial endpoint comparisons.

