Dianthus CFO Sells 20,000 Shares for $903,600 After Massive Year-End Run

Key Points

20,000 shares were sold in a derivative transaction on Dec. 4, 2025, generating proceeds of $903,600 at a weighted average price of $45.18 per share.

This transaction represented 100% of CFO Ryan Savitz's direct equity holdings, resulting in a post-sale direct ownership of zero shares.

The activity was executed entirely in direct holdings through the exercise and sale of employee stock options, with no indirect (trust, LLC, or family entity) participation.

On Dec. 4, 2025, Ryan Savitz, CFO & CBO of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH), exercised 20,000 stock options and immediately sold the resulting shares for a total consideration of $903,600, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 20,000 Transaction value ~$903,600 Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$0

Key questions

How did the transaction affect Savitz Ryan's direct ownership position?

The sale of 20,000 shares fully eliminated direct equity holdings, reducing Savitz Ryan's post-transaction direct share count to zero as of Dec. 4, 2025.

What is the derivative context underlying this transaction?

The shares were acquired via the exercise of 20,000 stock options and immediately sold in the open market; this type of transaction typically reflects liquidity extraction from vested compensation rather than an outright open-market sale of previously held shares.

Was there any participation from indirect entities, such as trusts or LLCs?

No indirect entities were involved; the transaction solely affected directly held shares, with all indirect holdings reported as zero both before and after the event.

Does this transaction indicate a shift in trading cadence or capacity?

The complete disposition of direct equity holdings reflects a capacity-driven outcome, as there are no remaining directly held shares available for future sales unless additional equity is acquired or more options are exercised.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Dec. 4, 2025) $44.71 Market capitalization $1.6 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.1 million 1-year price change 81.16%

Company snapshot

Develops novel monoclonal antibodies, with its lead candidate DNTH103 in phase 1 clinical trials targeting severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Targets patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, focusing on unmet needs in rare disease markets.

Dianthus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of monoclonal antibody therapies for severe autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. Dianthus Therapeutics develops novel monoclonal antibodies, including DNTH103, in phase 1 clinical trials for severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dianthus Therapeutics targets diseases such as generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy with its novel monoclonal antibodies.

What this transaction means for investors

Savitz's 20,000-share sale was an exercise-and-sell event in which a tranche of shares was vested to the CFO and then immediately sold on the open market. Insiders are typically given stock options, or large numbers of shares that vest on a regular schedule and can then be sold. Following the transaction, Savitz's direct holdings is 0.

Biotech stocks are typically more risky endeavors than investments in other market sectors. It costs a lot of research and development money to develop a new treatment candidate and navigating regulatory approvals can be complex. Biotech stocks can experience big swings to the upside and the downside on a single clinical trial result or FDA decision.

Dianthus saw much of its gains over the last year starting in September, after it issued 7.6 million shares of common stock to underwriters at a price of $33 per share, raising $288 million for preclinical and clinical development activities, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes. It followed that up with its third-quarter earnings release in November in which it announced several promising clinical trial results. The stock has retreated from its high, but still sits comfortably around $38. Analysts estimate a one-year target of $63, according to Yahoo! finance.

Glossary

Stock options: Contracts granting the right to buy company shares at a set price, usually as employee compensation.

Exercise (of stock options): The act of using stock options to purchase company shares at the predetermined price.

Derivative transaction: A trade involving financial instruments whose value is based on an underlying asset, such as options.

Direct holdings: Shares owned personally by an individual, not through trusts or other entities.

Indirect holdings: Shares owned through entities like trusts, LLCs, or family partnerships, rather than directly.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset.

Vested compensation: Earned benefits or rights, such as stock options, that are fully owned and exercisable by the employee.

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades by company officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Monoclonal antibodies: Laboratory-made proteins designed to target specific substances in the body, often used in medical therapies.

Phase 1 clinical trials: Early-stage studies testing a new drug or treatment's safety and dosage in a small group of people.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



