Diana Shipping Secures Lucrative Charter with Bunge

Diana Shipping (DSX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Diana Shipping Inc. has secured a time charter contract with Bunge SA for its Ultramax dry bulk vessel, m/v DSI Aquarius, at a daily rate of $13,300. The contract, set to begin on December 6, 2024, is projected to generate approximately $3.99 million in gross revenue over a minimum ten-month period. This move highlights Diana Shipping’s robust fleet operations and strategic partnerships in the global shipping market.

For further insights into DSX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.