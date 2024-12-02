News & Insights

Diana Shipping Secures Lucrative Charter with Bunge

December 02, 2024 — 04:30 pm EST

Diana Shipping (DSX) has released an update.

Diana Shipping Inc. has secured a time charter contract with Bunge SA for its Ultramax dry bulk vessel, m/v DSI Aquarius, at a daily rate of $13,300. The contract, set to begin on December 6, 2024, is projected to generate approximately $3.99 million in gross revenue over a minimum ten-month period. This move highlights Diana Shipping’s robust fleet operations and strategic partnerships in the global shipping market.

