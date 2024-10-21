Diana Shipping Secures $80.2 Million Loan Refinancing

Diana Shipping (DSX) has released an update.

Diana Shipping Inc. has secured an $80.2 million loan from Danish Ship Finance A/S to refinance its existing loan, extending the maturity to 2031. This strategic move, secured by seven vessels, aims to enhance the company’s capital structure and operational flexibility. Diana Shipping continues to grow, with a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels and plans for further expansion.

For further insights into DSX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.