News & Insights

Stocks

Diana Shipping Secures $80.2 Million Loan Refinancing

October 21, 2024 — 05:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Diana Shipping (DSX) has released an update.

Diana Shipping Inc. has secured an $80.2 million loan from Danish Ship Finance A/S to refinance its existing loan, extending the maturity to 2031. This strategic move, secured by seven vessels, aims to enhance the company’s capital structure and operational flexibility. Diana Shipping continues to grow, with a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels and plans for further expansion.

For further insights into DSX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DSX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.