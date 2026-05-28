Diana Shipping Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) reported a sharply higher first-quarter profit as the dry bulk shipowner benefited from improved charter rates, lower interest expense and an unrealized gain tied to its investment in Genco Shipping & Trading.

Chief Executive Officer Semiramis Paliou said the dry bulk market carried strong momentum into 2026, defying the typical seasonal slowdown. “The Capesize market had its best first quarter since 2010,” Paliou said, attributing the strength not primarily to demand growth, but to tighter vessel utilization caused by longer ton-miles, drydock schedules and disruptions tied to the Middle East conflict and the Strait of Hormuz.

Paliou said Diana Shipping had no vessels directly affected by the Persian Gulf situation, but noted that the conflict had affected parts of the dry bulk fleet and contributed to lower operating speeds, especially on long-haul routes.

First-Quarter Results

Co-Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Maria Dede said time charter revenues were $54.7 million for the first quarter, compared with $54.9 million in the same period last year. The slight decline reflected a smaller fleet, partly offset by a higher time charter equivalent rate achieved during the quarter, she said.

Adjusted EBITDA was $23.3 million, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Net income rose to $29.1 million from $3 million a year earlier. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $27.7 million, compared with $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2025. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.25, up from $0.01 a year earlier.

Dede said profitability was supported by the higher charter rate environment, reduced interest expense on amortizing debt, increased dividend income and a $26.4 million unrealized gain on Diana Shipping’s investment in Genco.

As of March 31, the company had $124.5 million in cash, up from $122.3 million at the end of 2025. Long-term debt and finance liabilities, net of deferred financing costs, declined to $621.1 million from $636.1 million at year-end, reflecting quarterly debt amortization. Dede said the company ended the quarter with a net loan-to-value ratio of 46%.

Diana Shipping operated an average of 36 vessels during the quarter, compared with 37.8 vessels in the prior-year period, following the sale of the Alkmini in March 2025 and the Selina in July 2025. Fleet utilization was 99.9%.

Charter Coverage and Dividend

Paliou said Diana Shipping operates 36 dry bulk vessels, one of which is mortgage-free, with an average age of 12.5 years and total deadweight capacity of about 4 million tons. The company also expects delivery of two methanol dual-fuel newbuild Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels in late 2027 and early 2028.

From Feb. 20 to May 20, Diana Shipping secured time charters for five vessels: one Ultramax at $16,000 per day for 408 days; three Panamax, Kamsarmax and Post-Panamax vessels at an average daily rate of $17,297 for an average of 387 days; and one Capesize vessel at $27,500 per day for 641 days.

The company said it had secured $123.5 million of contracted revenues for 83% of the remaining ownership days in 2026, at an average time charter rate of $18,338 per day. For 2027, it had fixed 17% of ownership days at an average rate of $19,858 per day, representing $44.1 million in expected revenue.

Diana Shipping declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per common share for the first quarter, totaling about $1.2 million. Dede said cumulative dividends paid since 2021 amount to $2.71 per common share, while noting that dividends remain subject to board discretion and depend on earnings, cash flows and capital needs.

Genco Offer Raised

A major focus of the call was Diana Shipping’s pursuit of Genco. Paliou said the company had increased its offer to acquire all outstanding Genco shares not already owned by Diana Shipping to $24.80 per share in cash and extended the tender offer deadline to June 26, 2026.

She said the revised offer price represents a 39% premium to Genco’s undisturbed share price before Diana Shipping’s initial offer and a 48% premium to its 30-day volume-weighted average price as of that date. Paliou also said the offer is priced at about 1x net asset value, at a time when analysts have described asset values as being near 15-year highs.

The company said the offer is backed by $1.433 billion in fully committed financing from six global banks, with no financing conditions. It is also supported by an agreement with Star Bulk Carriers Corp., which would acquire 16 Genco vessels for $470.5 million upon closing.

Paliou said Genco’s board had “completely refused to engage” with Diana Shipping over the past six months. She urged Genco shareholders to vote for Diana’s six independent director nominees at Genco’s annual meeting and to tender their shares.

During the question-and-answer session, Arctic Securities analyst Kristoffer Barth Skeie asked whether the higher offer increased the likelihood that Genco’s board would start discussions. Ioannis Zafirakis, Diana Shipping’s director and president, said any further action would depend on whether Genco sits down “meaningfully” with Diana Shipping. He added that there is a point at which the transaction would no longer make sense for Diana Shipping, noting that the offer is close to Genco’s current net asset value.

Dry Bulk Market Outlook

Dave Van der Linden, chief financial officer of Diana Shipping Services SA, said the dry bulk market started 2026 strongly across vessel sizes, supported by longer ton-miles, drydock activity and slower speeds rather than a surge in demand. He said first-quarter Capesize earnings averaged $26,405 based on the 180,000-deadweight-ton 5TC index, while Kamsarmax earnings averaged $15,395 and Ultramax earnings averaged $14,577.

Van der Linden said market positives include firm seaborne trade, support from iron ore, bauxite and grain cargoes, longer Brazil and West Africa iron ore routes, and a substantial drydock schedule. Potential negatives include fleet growth in the Kamsarmax and Ultramax segments, low demolition levels, pressure on coal demand, policy risks in China and Indonesia, and geopolitical uncertainty.

Asked about possible restrictions on bauxite exports from Guinea, management said Diana Shipping remains “agnostic” and would not change its strategy based on the Guinean government’s actions, while acknowledging some downside risk.

On ESG, Paliou said Diana Shipping remains committed to strengthening its sustainability practices and noted that the company was awarded the Global Award in the Governance Leader Award category at the Environmental, Social, and Governance Shipping Awards 2026.

About Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc is a global shipping company incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands and headquartered in Athens, Greece. The company specializes in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels that transport a variety of commodities, including coal, iron ore, grains, fertilizers, steel products and other bulk materials. Diana Shipping’s fleet comprises Panamax, Capesize, Newcastlemax and Supramax/Newcastlemax segments, enabling it to address the needs of customers on key global trade routes.

The company conducts its operations by chartering vessels on short‐term voyage charters and longer‐term period charters.

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