Diana Shipping to purchase up to 15M shares at $2.00 in tender offer

Diana Shipping (DSX) is commencing a tender offer to purchase up to 15,000,000 shares, or about 12.0%, of its outstanding common stock, using funds available from cash and cash equivalents on hand at a price of $2.00 per share. The tender offer will expire at the end of the day, 5:00 P.M., Eastern Time, on December 31, 2024, unless extended or withdrawn. The Board of Directors determined that it is in the Company’s best interest to repurchase shares at this time given the Company’s cash position and stock price. The tender offer is not conditioned upon any minimum number of shares being tendered. Specific instructions and an explanation of the terms and conditions of the tender offer are contained in the Offer to Purchase and related materials that are being mailed to shareholders. Diana Shipping Inc. has retained Computershare Trust Company, N.A. as the depositary for the tender offer and Georgeson LLC as the information agent.

