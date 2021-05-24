Stocks
Diana Shipping Posts Upbeat Q1 Results; Shares Pop 7.9%

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) reported a better-than-feared loss in the first quarter. Total revenues and EPS both topped analysts’ expectations. Shares of the global shipping company gained 7.9% on Friday after the results announcement.

DSX incurred an adjusted loss of $0.03 per share in Q1, compared to the $0.06 loss per share estimated by analysts. The company reported a loss of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year.

Total adjusted revenues generated in the quarter amounted to $41.1 million, versus the consensus estimate of $37.9 million. Revenues plunged 5.5% year-over-year and reflected lower ownership days due to the sale of vessels. This was somewhat offset by a better utilization rate and increased average time charter rates witnessed during the quarter.

The company brought forth leadership changes during the quarter and also bought back 6 million shares at $2.50 per share. (See DSX stock analysis on TipRanks)

Following the results announcement, Jefferies analyst Randy Giveans reiterated a Hold rating and price target of $5 (13.9% upside potential) on the stock.

Overall, DSX has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 2 Buys and 2 Holds. The average analyst price target of $4.95 implies 12.8% upside potential to current levels. Shares have jumped 198.6% over the past year.

