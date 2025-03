Diana Shipping Inc. Signs Time Charter Agreement for m/v Medusa with Cargill International SA

Diana Shipping Inc. secured a time charter for the m/v Medusa with Cargill at $13,000 per day, generating anticipated revenue of $5.46 million.

Quiver AI Summary

Diana Shipping Inc. announced that it has signed a time charter contract with Cargill International SA for its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Medusa, at a gross rate of $13,000 per day, set to begin on March 15, 2025, and lasting until at least May 15, 2026, and potentially up to July 15, 2026. This charter is expected to generate approximately $5.46 million in gross revenue. Following the sale of another vessel, Diana Shipping's fleet will consist of 37 vessels, and the company plans to take delivery of two new methanol dual fuel Kamsarmax vessels in 2027 and 2028. The current fleet's carrying capacity is around 4.2 million dwt, with an average age of 11.45 years. The company emphasizes that this press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to uncertainties and risks that may cause actual results to differ.

Potential Positives

Diana Shipping Inc. has secured a time charter contract with Cargill International SA for the m/v Medusa, providing stable revenue for the company.

The contract is expected to generate approximately US$5.46 million of gross revenue over the minimum period, enhancing the company's financial outlook.

The fleet will consist of 37 dry bulk vessels following the sale of m/v Alcmene, indicating ongoing management and optimization of the fleet.

Two new methanol dual fuel vessels are expected to be delivered by 2028, indicating a focus on future growth and sustainability in shipping operations.

Potential Negatives

The gross charter rate of US$13,000 per day may be perceived as low compared to market rates, potentially indicating weaker demand or a less competitive position in the shipping market.

The average age of the fleet is 11.45 years, which may raise concerns about the efficiency and competitiveness of the vessels compared to newer fleets.

The mention of potential disruptions due to political events and conflicts, particularly related to the ongoing situation between Russia and Ukraine, highlights external risks that could impact the company's operations and profitability.

FAQ

What is the latest charter contract signed by Diana Shipping Inc.?

Diana Shipping Inc. signed a time charter contract with Cargill International SA for the Kamsarmax vessel m/v Medusa.

What is the charter rate for the m/v Medusa?

The gross charter rate for the m/v Medusa is US$13,000 per day, minus a 4.75% commission.

When is the charter for the m/v Medusa expected to commence?

The charter for the m/v Medusa is expected to commence on March 15, 2025.

How much revenue is anticipated from the m/v Medusa's charter?

The employment of the m/v Medusa is expected to generate approximately US$5.46 million of gross revenue.

What is the current size of Diana Shipping's fleet?

After the sale of m/v Alcmene, Diana Shipping Inc.'s fleet will consist of 37 dry bulk vessels.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $DSX stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today announced that through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Cargill International SA, Geneva, for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Medusa. The gross charter rate is US$13,000 per day, minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum May 15, 2026 up to maximum July 15, 2026. The charter is expected to commence on March 15, 2025.





The “Medusa” is an 82,194 dwt Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel built in 2010.





The employment of “Medusa” is anticipated to generate approximately US$5.46 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.





Upon completion of the previously announced sale of m/v Alcmene, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 37 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 4 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 6 Panamax and 9 Ultramax). The Company also expects to take delivery of two methanol dual fuel new-building Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels by the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028, respectively. As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Alcmene and excluding the two vessels not yet delivered, is approximately 4.2 million dwt with a weighted average age of 11.45 years. A table describing the current Diana Shipping Inc. fleet can be found on the Company’s website,



www.dianashippinginc.com



. Information contained on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of this press release.







About the Company







Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.





The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.





The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.





In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, including the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.