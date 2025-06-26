Diana Shipping Inc. Secures Time Charter Contract for m/v DSI Polaris with Cargill Ocean Transportation

Diana Shipping Inc. announces a time charter with Cargill for m/v DSI Polaris, generating approximately $4.66 million in revenue.

Diana Shipping Inc. announced a time charter contract with Cargill Ocean Transportation for its Ultramax dry bulk vessel, the m/v DSI Polaris, at a gross rate of $12,250 per day, expected to commence on July 1, 2025, and running until at least July 21, 2026, possibly extending to September 21, 2026. The contract is anticipated to generate approximately $4.66 million in gross revenue for the minimum period. Following the upcoming sale of another vessel, the company's fleet will total 36 dry bulk vessels, with plans to take delivery of two new methanol dual fuel vessels by 2027-2028. Currently, the fleet has a combined carrying capacity of approximately 4.1 million dwt and an average age of 11.65 years. The company primarily operates on short to medium-term charters, transporting various dry bulk commodities worldwide. The release includes cautionary statements about forward-looking information regarding the company's future performance and potential risks.

Potential Positives

Diana Shipping Inc. has secured a time charter contract with Cargill Ocean Transportation for the m/v DSI Polaris, generating anticipated gross revenue of approximately US$4.66 million for the minimum charter period.

The time charter with a reputable company like Cargill enhances Diana Shipping's credibility and potential for stable revenue streams through established partnerships.

The addition of two methanol dual fuel new-building Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels expected by 2028 indicates the company's commitment to modernizing its fleet and investing in more environmentally friendly technologies.

After the sale of the m/v Selina, Diana Shipping's fleet will consist of 36 vessels, demonstrating a robust operational capacity and presence in the dry bulk shipping market.

Potential Negatives

By entering into a time charter contract with a relatively low gross charter rate of US$12,250 per day, the company may be perceived as facing challenges in maximizing revenue potential, which could reflect negatively on its competitiveness.

The weighted average age of the fleet is 11.65 years, which may raise concerns regarding the efficiency and maintenance costs of older vessels compared to newer ones in the market.

The cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements highlights uncertainties and risks that may significantly impact the company's future performance, potentially shaking investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the latest contract announced by Diana Shipping Inc.?

Diana Shipping Inc. has entered into a time charter contract with Cargill Ocean Transportation for the m/v DSI Polaris.

What is the gross charter rate for the m/v DSI Polaris?

The gross charter rate for the m/v DSI Polaris is US$12,250, minus a 4.75% commission.

When will the charter for the m/v DSI Polaris commence?

The charter for the m/v DSI Polaris is expected to commence on July 1, 2025.

How many vessels does Diana Shipping's fleet consist of after the m/v Selina sale?

After the sale of m/v Selina, Diana Shipping's fleet will consist of 36 dry bulk vessels.

What revenue is expected from the m/v DSI Polaris charter?

The employment of m/v DSI Polaris is anticipated to generate approximately US$4.66 million for the minimum charter period.

ATHENS, Greece, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today announced that through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., for one of its Ultramax dry bulk vessels, the m/v DSI Polaris. The gross charter rate is US$12,250, minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum July 21, 2026 up to maximum September 21, 2026. The charter is expected to commence on July 1, 2025.





The “DSI Polaris” is a 60,404 dwt Ultramax dry bulk vessel built in 2018.





The employment of “DSI Polaris” is anticipated to generate approximately US$4.66 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.





Upon completion of the previously announced sale of m/v Selina, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 36 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 4 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 5 Panamax and 9 Ultramax). The Company also expects to take delivery of two methanol dual fuel new-building Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels by the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028, respectively. As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Selina and excluding the two vessels not yet delivered, is approximately 4.1 million dwt, with a weighted average age of 11.65 years. A table describing the current Diana Shipping Inc. fleet can be found on the Company’s website,



www.dianashippinginc.com



. Information contained on the Company’s website does not constitute part of this press release.







About the Company







Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.





The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.





The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.





In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, tariff policies and other trade restrictions, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, including the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









Corporate Contact:









Ioannis Zafirakis





Director, Co-Chief Financial Officer,





Chief Strategy Officer,





Treasurer and Secretary





Telephone: + 30-210-9470-100





Email:





izafirakis@dianashippinginc.com









Website:





www.dianashippinginc.com









X: @Dianaship









Investor Relations/Media Contact:









Nicolas Bornozis / Daniela Guerrero





Capital Link, Inc.





230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540





New York, N.Y. 10169





Tel.: (212) 661-7566





Email: diana@capitallink.com



