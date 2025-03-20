Diana Shipping Inc. Secures Time Charter Contract with Cargill for m/v DSI Andromeda at $14,000 per Day

Diana Shipping Inc. announces a time charter contract with Cargill for the m/v DSI Andromeda, generating estimated gross revenue of $3.18 million.

Quiver AI Summary

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company, announced a new time charter contract for its Ultramax dry bulk vessel, the m/v DSI Andromeda, with Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. The charter will commence on March 29, 2025, providing a gross rate of $14,000 per day, net of a 4.75% commission, for a duration extending until at least November 15, 2025, and potentially up to January 15, 2026. This contract is expected to generate approximately $3.18 million in gross revenue over the minimum period. The DSI Andromeda, built in 2016, is currently chartered to Bunge SA at a lower rate. Diana Shipping's fleet comprises 37 dry bulk vessels, with plans to acquire two new methanol dual fuel Kamsarmax vessels by 2028, and the company outlines potential risks affecting its operations and financial outlook in accordance with forward-looking statement regulations.

Potential Positives

Diana Shipping Inc. has secured a time charter contract with Cargill Ocean Transportation, which is expected to generate approximately US$3.18 million in gross revenue for the company.

The new charter rate of US$14,000 per day exceeds the previous rate of US$13,500 per day, indicating a positive shift in revenue potential for the m/v DSI Andromeda.

The company is set to expand its fleet with the delivery of two methanol dual fuel new-building Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels expected by 2027 to 2028, enhancing its operational capacity.

The fleet currently consists of 37 vessels with a substantial combined carrying capacity of approximately 4.1 million dwt, showcasing the company's significant market presence in dry bulk shipping.

Potential Negatives

The gross charter rate of US$14,000 per day for the m/v DSI Andromeda is only slightly higher than the existing rate of US$13,500 per day, indicating limited revenue growth potential.

The forward-looking statements include significant uncertainties and contingencies that the Company cannot assure will be achieved, raising concerns about future performance.

The increasing complexity and risks of the global shipping environment, such as geopolitical conflicts and regulatory changes, could adversely impact the Company's operations and financial outlook.

FAQ

What is the new time charter contract for the m/v DSI Andromeda?

Diana Shipping Inc. announced a time charter with Cargill for the m/v DSI Andromeda at US$14,000 per day.

What is the duration of the m/v DSI Andromeda's charter?

The charter is scheduled to last from March 29, 2025, until between November 15, 2025, and January 15, 2026.

How much revenue is expected from the time charter?

The employment of the m/v DSI Andromeda is anticipated to generate approximately US$3.18 million in gross revenue.

What type of vessels does Diana Shipping Inc. operate?

The company operates a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including Ultramax, Kamsarmax, and Capesize types.

When will Diana Shipping Inc. receive the new Kamsarmax vessels?

The company expects to receive two new Kamsarmax vessels in the second half of 2027 and first half of 2028.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $DSX stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today announced that through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., for one of its Ultramax dry bulk vessels, the m/v DSI Andromeda. The gross charter rate is US$14,000 per day, minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum November 15, 2025 up to maximum January 15, 2026. The charter is expected to commence on March 29, 2025. The m/v DSI Andromeda is currently chartered, as previously announced, to Bunge SA, Geneva, at a gross charter rate of US$13,500 per day, minus a 5.00% commission paid to third parties.





The “DSI Andromeda” is a 60,309 dwt Ultramax dry bulk vessel built in 2016.





The employment of “DSI Andromeda” is anticipated to generate approximately US$3.18 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.





Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 37 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 4 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 6 Panamax and 9 Ultramax). The Company also expects to take delivery of two methanol dual fuel new-building Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels by the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028, respectively. As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, excluding the two vessels not yet delivered, is approximately 4.1 million dwt with a weighted average age of 11.39 years. A table describing the current Diana Shipping Inc. fleet can be found on the Company’s website,



www.dianashippinginc.com



. Information contained on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of this press release.







About the Company







Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.





The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.





The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.





In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, including the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.