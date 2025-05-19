Diana Shipping Inc. Schedules Q1 2025 Financial Results Announcement and Conference Call

Diana Shipping Inc. will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 29, followed by a conference call.

Diana Shipping Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, on May 29, 2025, before U.S. markets open. The company's management will also host a conference call and Internet webcast at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss the results, which can be accessed via their website. In addition to the live call, a replay will be available for 30 days. Diana Shipping specializes in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, primarily transporting commodities like iron ore, coal, and grain.

Potential Positives

Diana Shipping Inc. is scheduled to announce its financial results for Q1 2025, indicating transparency and regular communication with investors.

The announcement of a conference call and webcast showcases the company's proactive approach to engaging with stakeholders and discussing its financial performance.

The availability of an investor presentation during the webcast suggests a commitment to providing detailed information and insights to investors.

The option for a telephone replay of the conference call and webcast enhances accessibility for investors and stakeholders unable to attend the live events.

Potential Negatives

Failure to provide any financial estimates or previews prior to the results announcement could indicate caution or lack of confidence in upcoming performance, potentially leading to investor concern.



Reliance on short to medium-term charters may expose the company to market volatility and risks associated with fluctuating demand for dry bulk transportation.



Lack of detailed disclosures regarding operational performance or strategic initiatives in the press release might raise questions among investors about the company's long-term growth prospects.

FAQ

When will Diana Shipping Inc. release its first quarter financial results?

Diana Shipping Inc. will release its financial results on May 29, 2025, before U.S. market opening.

How can I access the conference call for the financial results?

You can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-8291 for U.S. callers or 1-201-689-8345 for international callers.

Is there a webcast available for the financial results review?

Yes, a webcast will be available on Diana Shipping's website during the financial results review at 9:00 A.M. ET.

Will a replay of the call be available?

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days after the event on the company's website and via telephone.

Who should I contact for investor relations inquiries?

For investor relations, contact Nicolas Bornozis or Daniela Guerrero at Capital Link, Inc. at diana@capitallink.com.

$DSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $DSX stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ATHENS, Greece, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today announced that its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 are scheduled to be released before the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, May 29, 2025.





The Company’s management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, May 29, 2025.





Investors may access the webcast by visiting the Company’s website at





www.dianashippinginc.com





, and clicking on the webcast link. An accompanying investor presentation also will be available via the webcast link and on the Company’s website. The conference call also may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-689-8345 (for international callers), and asking the operator for the Diana Shipping Inc. conference call.





A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the completion of the call and will be accessible for 30 days on





www.dianashippinginc.com





. A telephone replay also will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (for international callers), and providing the Replay ID number 13753904.







About the Company







Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.









Corporate Contact:









Ioannis Zafirakis





Director, Co-Chief Financial Officer,





Chief Strategy Officer,





Treasurer and Secretary





Telephone: + 30-210-9470-100





Email:





izafirakis@dianashippinginc.com









Website:





www.dianashippinginc.com









X: @Dianaship









Investor Relations/Media Contact:









Nicolas Bornozis / Daniela Guerrero





Capital Link, Inc.





230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540





New York, N.Y. 10169





Tel.: (212) 661-7566





Email: diana@capitallink.com



