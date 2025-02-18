Diana Shipping Inc. Scheduled to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 25, 2025

Diana Shipping Inc. will release Q4 2024 financial results on February 25, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in dry bulk vessels, announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2024, on February 25, 2025, before the U.S. markets open. Following the release, the Company's management will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time to discuss the results, which can be accessed via their website. A presentation will also be available during the webcast. For those unable to attend live, a replay of the webcast and a telephone replay will be available for 30 days. Diana Shipping Inc. operates primarily on short to medium-term charters, transporting various dry bulk commodities globally.

Potential Positives

Announcement of financial results scheduled for February 25, 2025, indicating transparency and regular communication with investors.

Management will host a conference call and webcast, providing direct engagement with investors and analysts for a detailed review of performance.

Availability of an investor presentation alongside the financial results, enhancing information sharing and investor understanding.

Provision for replays of the call and webcast, allowing access to important information for those unable to attend live.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Diana Shipping Inc. release its financial results?

Diana Shipping Inc. will release its financial results on February 25, 2025, before U.S. market opening.

How can investors access the financial results conference call?

Investors can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-8291 for U.S. callers or 1-201-689-8345 for international callers.

Is there a webcast available for the financial results announcement?

Yes, a webcast will be available on Diana Shipping Inc.'s website at www.dianashippinginc.com.

Where can I find the investor presentation related to the results?

The investor presentation will be available via the webcast link and on Diana Shipping Inc.'s website.

How long will the conference call replay be available?

The conference call replay will be accessible for 30 days after the call.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $DSX stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 are scheduled to be released before the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.





The Company’s management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.





Investors may access the webcast by visiting the Company’s website at





www.dianashippinginc.com





, and clicking on the webcast link. An accompanying investor presentation also will be available via the webcast link and on the Company’s website. The conference call also may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-689-8345 (for international callers), and asking the operator for the Diana Shipping Inc. conference call.





A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the completion of the call and will be accessible for 30 days on





www.dianashippinginc.com





. A telephone replay also will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (for international callers), and providing the Replay ID number 13751556.







About the Company







Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.