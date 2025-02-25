Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Q4 2024 Financial Results with Net Income of $9.7 Million and Declares Cash Dividend

Diana Shipping Inc. reported fourth-quarter net income of $9.7 million, with a cash dividend of $0.01 per share.
Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company, reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2024, revealing a slight increase in net income to $9.7 million, with an attributable income to common stockholders of $8.3 million. This marks a modest improvement compared to the same quarter in 2023. However, the overall year saw a significant decline, with 2024 net income dropping to $12.7 million compared to $49.8 million in 2023. Time charter revenues also fell from $60.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $57.1 million in Q4 2024, reflecting fewer ownership days. The company declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on March 21, 2025. Diana Shipping emphasized its focus on the dry bulk shipping market and highlighted updates on its fleet employment and charter arrangements.
The company reported a net income of $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, showing slight improvement compared to $9.4 million in the same quarter of 2023.
Declaration of a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, indicating a distribution of profits to shareholders despite overall lower annual earnings.
Increase in net income attributed to common stockholders for the fourth quarter, rising from $7.9 million in Q4 2023 to $8.3 million in Q4 2024.
Strong fleet utilization of 99.7% for both years, demonstrating effective operational performance.
Significant decrease in net income, dropping from $49.8 million in 2023 to $12.7 million in 2024, indicating potential operational or market challenges.
Time charter revenues decreased by approximately 13% from $262.1 million in 2023 to $228.2 million in 2024, potentially reflecting reduced market demand or competitive pressures.
The earnings per share dropped considerably, with basic earnings per share falling from $0.44 in 2023 to $0.06 in 2024, which may impact investor confidence in the company's profitability prospects.
Full Release
ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today reported net income of $9.7 million and a net income attributed to common stockholders of $8.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. This compares to net income of $9.4 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $7.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $0.07 basic and $0.02 diluted, compared to earnings per share of $0.08 basic and $0.06 diluted in the same quarter of 2023.
Time charter revenues were $57.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $60.0 million for the same quarter of 2023. The decrease in time charter revenues, compared to the same quarter last year, was due to decreased ownership days.
Net income for 2024 amounted to $12.7 million and net income attributed to common stockholders amounted to $7.0 million. This compares to net income of $49.8 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $44.1 million for 2023. Time charter revenues for 2024 were $228.2 million, compared to $262.1 million for 2023. Earnings per share for 2024 were $0.06 basic and $0.05 diluted, compared to earnings per share of $0.44 basic and $0.42 diluted for 2023.
Dividend Declaration
The Company has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.01 per share, based on the Company’s results of operations during the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. The cash dividend will be payable on March 21, 2025 to all common shareholders of record as of March 12, 2025. As of February 24, 2025, the Company has 113,763,924 common shares issued and outstanding and there were 6,394,709 warrants exercised.
Fleet Employment (As of February 24, 2025)
VESSEL
SISTER SHIPS*
GROSS RATE (USD PER DAY)
COM**
CHARTERERS
DELIVERY DATE TO CHARTERERS***
REDELIVERY DATE TO OWNERS****
NOTES
BUILT DWT
9 Ultramax Bulk Carriers
1
DSI Phoenix
A
16,500
5.00
%
Bulk Trading SA
6-May-24
1/Aug/2025 - 30/Sep/2025
2017 60,456
2
DSI Pollux
A
14,000
4.75
%
Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
28-Dec-23
20/Aug/2025 - 20/Oct/2025
2015 60,446
3
DSI Pyxis
A
14,250
5.00
%
ASL Bulk Marine Limited
24-Sep-23
8-Nov-24
2018 60,362
13,100
5.00
%
Stone Shipping Ltd
8-Nov-24
20/Feb/2026 - 20/Apr/2026
4
DSI Polaris
A
15,400
5.00
%
Stone Shipping Ltd
20-Jul-24
1/Jun/2025 - 15/Aug/2025
2018 60,404
5
DSI Pegasus
A
15,250
4.75
%
Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd
5-Sep-24
1/Jun/2025 - 1/Aug/2025
2015 60,508
6
DSI Aquarius
B
14,500
5.00
%
Stone Shipping Ltd
18-Jan-24
6-Dec-24
2016 60,309
13,300
5.00
%
Bunge SA, Geneva
6-Dec-24
6/Oct/2025 - 21/Dec/2025
7
DSI Aquila
B
12,500
5.00
%
Western Bulk Carriers AS
11-Nov-23
23-Jan-25
2015 60,309
12,250
5.00
%
23-Jan-25
23/Jun/2025 - 8/Aug/2025
1
8
DSI Altair
B
15,750
5.00
%
Propel Shipping Pte. Ltd.
28-Sep-24
1/Nov/2025 - 31/Dec/2025
2016 60,309
9
DSI Andromeda
B
13,500
5.00
%
Bunge SA, Geneva
27-Nov-23
28/Feb/2025 - 20/Apr/2025
2
2016 60,309
6 Panamax Bulk Carriers
10
LETO
16,000
5.00
%
ASL Bulk Shipping Limited
3-May-24
6-Mar-25
3
2010 81,297
11
SELINA
C
12,000
4.75
%
Cargill International S.A., Geneva
20-May-23
17-Oct-24
2010 75,700
10,500
5.00
%
Raffles Shipping International Pte. Ltd.
17-Oct-24
1/Mar/2025 - 20/Apr/2025
12
MAERA
C
13,750
5.00
%
ST Shipping and Transport Pte. Ltd.
29-Jan-24
15-Dec-24
2013 75,403
8,400
5.00
%
China Resource Chartering Limited
15-Dec-24
20/Sep/2025-20/Nov/2025
13
ISMENE
12,650
5.00
%
Paralos Shipping Pte., Ltd.
13-Sep-23
15/Apr/2025 - 30/Jun/2025
2013 77,901
14
CRYSTALIA
D
13,900
5.00
%
Louis Dreyfus Company Freight Asia Pte. Ltd.
4-May-24
4/Feb/2026 - 4/Jun/2026
2014 77,525
15
ATALANDI
D
14,600
4.75
%
Cargill International SA, Geveva
20-Jul-24
1/Jun/2025 - 31/Jul/2025
2014 77,529
6 Kamsarmax Bulk Carriers
16
MAIA
E
13,000
5.00
%
Viterra Chartering B.V.
16-Sep-24
9-Dec-24
2009 82,193
11,600
5.00
%
Paralos Shipping Pte. Ltd.
9-Dec-24
1/Nov/2025 - 31/Dec/2025
17
MYRSINI
E
17,100
5.00
%
Cobelfret S.A. Luxembourg
25-Jun-24
11-Feb-25
4
2010 82,117
13,000
4.75
%
Cargill International SA, Geneva
26-Feb-25
1/Jan/2026 - 28/Feb/2026
5
18
MEDUSA
E
14,250
5.00
%
ASL Bulk Shipping Limited
14-May-23
21-Feb-25
4
2010 82,194
19
MYRTO
E
12,650
5.00
%
Cobelfret S.A., Luxemburg
15-Jul-23
23-Dec-24
2013 82,131
12,000
5.00
%
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo
23-Dec-24
1/Mar/2026 - 15/May/2026
20
ASTARTE
14,000
5.00
%
Paralos Shipping Pte. Ltd.
19-Aug-24
15/Jul/2025 - 15/Sep/2025
2013 81,513
21
LEONIDAS P. C.
17,000
5.00
%
Ming Wah International Shipping Company Limited
22-Feb-24
20/Aug/2025 - 20/Oct/2025
2011 82,165
5 Post-Panamax Bulk Carriers
22
ALCMENE
12,000
5.00
%
China Steel Express Corporation
30-Sep-24
19-Nov-24
6
2010 93,193
6,000
5.00
%
Lestari Shipping Pte Ltd
28-Dec-24
16-Jan-25
2,000
5.00
%
Pan Ocean Co., Ltd.
16-Jan-25
6-Mar-25
7,8
23
AMPHITRITE
F
15,000
5.00
%
Cobelfret S.A., Luxembourg
13-Jan-24
8-Jan-25
9
2012 98,697
12,100
5.00
%
8-Jan-25
1/Jan/2026 - 15/Mar/2026
10
24
POLYMNIA
F
17,500
5.00
%
Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd.
8-Jun-24
1/Aug/2025 - 30/Sept/2025
2012 98,704
25
ELECTRA
G
14,000
4.75
%
Aquavita International S.A.
3-Jun-24
15/Oct/2025 - 31/Dec/2025
2013 87,150
26
PHAIDRA
G
12,250
4.75
%
Aquavita International S.A.
9-May-23
12-Oct-24
2013 87,146
12,000
4.75
%
12-Oct-24
1/May/2025 - 15/Jul/2025
8 Capesize Bulk Carriers
27
SEMIRIO
H
14,150
5.00
%
Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong
18-Aug-23
11-Feb-25
2007 174,261
16,650
5.00
%
11-Feb-25
15/Feb/2026 - 15/Apr/2026
28
NEW YORK
H
16,000
5.00
%
SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore
11-Jun-23
30-Nov-24
2010 177,773
16,000
5.00
%
STX Green Logis Ltd
30-Nov-24
11-Jan-25
17,600
5.00
%
SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore
11-Jan-25
15/Jan/2026 - 30/Mar/2026
11,12
29
SEATTLE
I
17,500
5.00
%
Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong
1-Oct-23
15/Jul/2025 - 30/Sep/2025
2011 179,362
30
P. S. PALIOS
I
27,150
5.00
%
Bohai Shipping (HEBEI) Co., Ltd
7-May-24
1/Nov/2025 - 31/Dec/2025
2013 179,134
31
G. P. ZAFIRAKIS
J
26,800
5.00
%
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo
16-Sep-24
16/Aug/2026 - 16/Nov/2026
2014 179,492
32
SANTA BARBARA
J
21,250
5.00
%
Smart Gain Shipping Co., Limited
7-May-23
3-Dec-24
2015 179,426
22,000
5.00
%
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.
27-Dec-24
20/Oct/2025 - 20/Dec/2025
13,14
33
NEW ORLEANS
20,000
5.00
%
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.
7-Dec-23
15/Aug/2025 - 31/Oct/2025
14
2015 180,960
34
FLORIDA
25,900
5.00
%
Bunge S.A., Geneva
29-Mar-22
29/Jan/2027 - 29/May/2027
2
2022 182,063
4 Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers
35
LOS ANGELES
K
28,700
5.00
%
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo
20-Jul-24
1/Oct/2025 - 15/Dec/2025
2012 206,104
36
PHILADELPHIA
K
22,500
5.00
%
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo
4-Feb-24
20/Apr/2025 - 20/Jul/2025
2012 206,040
37
SAN FRANCISCO
L
22,000
5.00
%
SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore
18-Feb-23
28-Feb-25
15
2017 208,006
26,000
5.00
%
28-Feb-25
25/Oct/2026 - 25/Dec/2026
5
38
NEWPORT NEWS
L
20,000
5.00
%
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo
20-Sep-23
10/Mar/2025 - 10/Jun/2025
2017 208,021
* Each dry bulk carrier is a “sister ship”, or closely similar, to other dry bulk carriers that have the same letter.
** Total commission percentage paid to third parties.
*** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company.
**** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers’ option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty.
1 Charterers will compensate the Owners at a rate of 115% of the average Baltic Tess 58 Supramax Index as published by the Baltic Exchange on a daily basis or double the vessel’s present charter party rate, whichever is higher, for the excess period commencing from January 10, 2025 until the actual redelivery date.
2 Bareboat chartered-in for a period of ten years.
3 Based on latest information.
4 Currently without an active charterparty. Vessel on scheduled drydocking.
5 Estimated delivery date to the Charterers.
6 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from November 19, 2024 until December 17, 2024.
7 Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 40 days.
8 Vessel has been sold and it is expected to be delivered to her new Owners by latest March 7, 2025.
9 The charter rate was US$12,250 per day for the first thirty (30) days of the charter period.
10 The charter rate will be US$8,750 per day for the first fifty (50) days of the charter period.
11 The charter rate will be US$6,300 per day for the first trip of the charter period.
12 Vessel currently off hire for drydocking.
13 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from December 3, 2024 until December 27, 2024.
14 Bareboat chartered-in for a period of eight years.
15 Estimated redelivery date from the Charterers.
Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (unaudited)
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
STATEMENT OF INCOME DATA (in thousands of US Dollars)
Time charter revenues
$
57,073
$
60,016
$
228,209
$
262,098
Voyage expenses
3,540
3,326
13,607
13,621
Vessel operating expenses
19,215
21,520
82,587
85,486
Net income
9,737
9,382
12,746
49,844
Net income attributable to common stockholders
8,295
7,940
6,977
44,075
FLEET DATA
Average number of vessels
38.0
40.7
38.9
41.1
Number of vessels
38.0
40.0
38.0
40.0
Weighted average age of vessels
11.3
10.5
11.3
10.5
Ownership days
3,496
3,746
14,219
14,986
Available days
3,434
3,739
14,057
14,867
Operating days
3,423
3,727
14,009
14,824
Fleet utilization
99.7
%
99.7
%
99.7
%
99.7
%
AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS
Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1)
$
15,589
$
15,162
$
15,267
$
16,713
Daily vessel operating expenses (2)
$
5,496
$
5,745
$
5,808
$
5,704
Non-GAAP Measures
(1)
Time charter equivalent rate, or TCE, is defined as our time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of our available days during the period, which is consistent with industry standards. TCE is a non-GAAP measure, and management believes it is useful to investors because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts. TCE is used by management to assess and compare the vessels’ profitability.
(2)
Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
The Company’s management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Investors may access the webcast by visiting the Company’s website at www.dianashippinginc.com, and clicking on the webcast link. An accompanying investor presentation also will be available via the webcast link and on the Company’s website. The conference call also may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-689-8345 (for international callers) and asking the operator for the Diana Shipping Inc. conference call.
A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the completion of the call and will be accessible for 30 days on www.dianashippinginc.com. A telephone replay also will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (for international callers) and providing the Replay ID number 13751556.
About the Company
Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.
The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.
In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, including the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
(See financial tables attached)
DIANA SHIPPING INC.
FINANCIAL TABLES
Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
REVENUES:
Time charter revenues
$
57,073
$
60,016
$
228,209
$
262,098
OPERATING EXPENSES
Voyage expenses
3,540
3,326
13,607
13,621
Vessel operating expenses
19,215
21,520
82,587
85,486
Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges
11,368
11,508
44,691
49,785
General and administrative expenses
8,322
8,364
33,435
32,968
Management fees to a related party
333
333
1,332
1,313
Gain on sale of vessels
-
(329
)
(5,799
)
(5,323
)
Other operating income
(215
)
(572
)
(422
)
(1,464
)
Operating income, total
$
14,510
$
15,866
$
58,778
$
85,712
OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE)
Interest expense and finance costs
(11,620
)
(12,649
)
(47,468
)
(49,331
)
Interest and other income
2,361
2,129
8,369
8,170
Gain/(loss) on derivative instruments
461
(592
)
274
(439
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
(3,475
)
(748
)
Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary
-
-
-
844
Gain/(loss) on related party investments
(1,606
)
740
(3,905
)
1,502
Gain/(loss) on equity securities
-
2,813
(400
)
2,813
Gain on warrants
5,519
1,583
719
1,583
Gain/(loss) from equity method investments
112
(508
)
(146
)
(262
)
Total other expenses, net
$
(4,773
)
$
(6,484
)
$
(46,032
)
$
(35,868
)
Net income
$
9,737
$
9,382
$
12,746
$
49,844
Dividends on series B preferred shares
(1,442
)
(1,442
)
(5,769
)
(5,769
)
Net income attributable to common stockholders
8,295
7,940
6,977
44,075
Earnings per common share, basic
$
0.07
$
0.08
$
0.06
$
0.44
Earnings per common share, diluted
$
0.02
$
0.06
$
0.05
$
0.42
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic
119,087,512
102,910,653
115,956,249
100,166,629
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted
119,685,417
105,488,012
118,655,243
101,877,142
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Income
$
9,737
$
9,382
$
12,746
$
49,844
Other comprehensive income (Defined benefit plan)
4
55
4
55
Comprehensive Income
$
9,741
$
9,437
$
12,750
$
49,899
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
2024
2023
*
ASSETS
(unaudited)
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and time deposits
$
207,166**
$
161,592**
Investments in equity securities
-
20,729
Other current assets
18,443
19,900
Fixed assets
880,145
924,474
Investments in related parties and equity method investments
47,240
24,087
Other noncurrent assets
18,024
15,628
Total assets
$
1,171,018
$
1,166,410
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Long-term debt and finance liabilities, net of deferred financing costs
$
637,525
$
642,772
Other liabilities
28,436
34,617
Total stockholders' equity
505,057
489,021
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,171,018
$
1,166,410
*
The balance sheet data has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.
**
Includes time deposits of $64 million and $40 million as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities
$
15,144
$
(2,235
)
$
83,530
$
70,380
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities
(30,660
)
31,037
(39,783
)
24,929
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities
$
7,377
$
(16,762
)
$
(21,673
)
$
(71,145
)
