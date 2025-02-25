Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Q4 2024 Financial Results with Net Income of $9.7 Million and Declares Cash Dividend

Diana Shipping Inc. reported fourth-quarter net income of $9.7 million, with a cash dividend of $0.01 per share.

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company, reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2024, revealing a slight increase in net income to $9.7 million, with an attributable income to common stockholders of $8.3 million. This marks a modest improvement compared to the same quarter in 2023. However, the overall year saw a significant decline, with 2024 net income dropping to $12.7 million compared to $49.8 million in 2023. Time charter revenues also fell from $60.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $57.1 million in Q4 2024, reflecting fewer ownership days. The company declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on March 21, 2025. Diana Shipping emphasized its focus on the dry bulk shipping market and highlighted updates on its fleet employment and charter arrangements.

Potential Positives

The company reported a net income of $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, showing slight improvement compared to $9.4 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Declaration of a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, indicating a distribution of profits to shareholders despite overall lower annual earnings.

Increase in net income attributed to common stockholders for the fourth quarter, rising from $7.9 million in Q4 2023 to $8.3 million in Q4 2024.

Strong fleet utilization of 99.7% for both years, demonstrating effective operational performance.

Potential Negatives

Significant decrease in net income, dropping from $49.8 million in 2023 to $12.7 million in 2024, indicating potential operational or market challenges.

Time charter revenues decreased by approximately 13% from $262.1 million in 2023 to $228.2 million in 2024, potentially reflecting reduced market demand or competitive pressures.

The earnings per share dropped considerably, with basic earnings per share falling from $0.44 in 2023 to $0.06 in 2024, which may impact investor confidence in the company’s profitability prospects.

FAQ

What were Diana Shipping's net income figures for Q4 2024?

Diana Shipping reported a net income of $9.7 million for Q4 2024.

How much are the cash dividends per share for Diana Shipping?

The cash dividend declared is $0.01 per share for common stockholders.

What caused the decrease in time charter revenues for 2024?

The decrease in time charter revenues was attributed to decreased ownership days.

What are Diana Shipping's earnings per share for 2024?

The earnings per share for 2024 were $0.06 basic and $0.05 diluted.

When is the conference call for Diana Shipping's financial results?

The conference call is scheduled for February 25, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today reported net income of $9.7 million and a net income attributed to common stockholders of $8.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. This compares to net income of $9.4 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $7.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $0.07 basic and $0.02 diluted, compared to earnings per share of $0.08 basic and $0.06 diluted in the same quarter of 2023.





Time charter revenues were $57.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $60.0 million for the same quarter of 2023. The decrease in time charter revenues, compared to the same quarter last year, was due to decreased ownership days.





Net income for 2024 amounted to $12.7 million and net income attributed to common stockholders amounted to $7.0 million. This compares to net income of $49.8 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $44.1 million for 2023. Time charter revenues for 2024 were $228.2 million, compared to $262.1 million for 2023. Earnings per share for 2024 were $0.06 basic and $0.05 diluted, compared to earnings per share of $0.44 basic and $0.42 diluted for 2023.







Dividend Declaration







The Company has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.01 per share, based on the Company’s results of operations during the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. The cash dividend will be payable on March 21, 2025 to all common shareholders of record as of March 12, 2025. As of February 24, 2025, the Company has 113,763,924 common shares issued and outstanding and there were 6,394,709 warrants exercised.











Fleet Employment (As of February 24, 2025)





























































VESSEL













SISTER SHIPS*









GROSS RATE (USD PER DAY)









COM**









CHARTERERS









DELIVERY DATE TO CHARTERERS***









REDELIVERY DATE TO OWNERS****









NOTES

















BUILT DWT

















9 Ultramax Bulk Carriers











1





DSI Phoenix









A





16,500





5.00





%





Bulk Trading SA





6-May-24





1/Aug/2025 - 30/Sep/2025

















2017 60,456





































2





DSI Pollux









A





14,000





4.75





%





Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.





28-Dec-23





20/Aug/2025 - 20/Oct/2025

















2015 60,446





































3





DSI Pyxis









A





14,250





5.00





%





ASL Bulk Marine Limited





24-Sep-23





8-Nov-24

















2018 60,362













13,100





5.00





%





Stone Shipping Ltd





8-Nov-24





20/Feb/2026 - 20/Apr/2026













4





DSI Polaris









A





15,400





5.00





%





Stone Shipping Ltd





20-Jul-24





1/Jun/2025 - 15/Aug/2025

















2018 60,404





































5





DSI Pegasus









A





15,250





4.75





%





Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd





5-Sep-24





1/Jun/2025 - 1/Aug/2025

















2015 60,508





































6





DSI Aquarius









B





14,500





5.00





%





Stone Shipping Ltd





18-Jan-24





6-Dec-24

















2016 60,309













13,300





5.00





%





Bunge SA, Geneva





6-Dec-24





6/Oct/2025 - 21/Dec/2025













7





DSI Aquila









B





12,500





5.00





%





Western Bulk Carriers AS





11-Nov-23





23-Jan-25

















2015 60,309













12,250





5.00





%





23-Jan-25





23/Jun/2025 - 8/Aug/2025





1









8





DSI Altair









B





15,750





5.00





%





Propel Shipping Pte. Ltd.





28-Sep-24





1/Nov/2025 - 31/Dec/2025

















2016 60,309





































9





DSI Andromeda









B





13,500





5.00





%





Bunge SA, Geneva





27-Nov-23





28/Feb/2025 - 20/Apr/2025





2













2016 60,309







































6 Panamax Bulk Carriers











10





LETO













16,000





5.00





%





ASL Bulk Shipping Limited





3-May-24





6-Mar-25





3













2010 81,297





































11





SELINA









C





12,000





4.75





%





Cargill International S.A., Geneva





20-May-23





17-Oct-24

















2010 75,700













10,500





5.00





%





Raffles Shipping International Pte. Ltd.





17-Oct-24





1/Mar/2025 - 20/Apr/2025













12





MAERA









C





13,750





5.00





%





ST Shipping and Transport Pte. Ltd.





29-Jan-24





15-Dec-24

















2013 75,403













8,400





5.00





%





China Resource Chartering Limited





15-Dec-24





20/Sep/2025-20/Nov/2025













13





ISMENE













12,650





5.00





%





Paralos Shipping Pte., Ltd.





13-Sep-23





15/Apr/2025 - 30/Jun/2025

















2013 77,901





































14





CRYSTALIA









D





13,900





5.00





%





Louis Dreyfus Company Freight Asia Pte. Ltd.





4-May-24





4/Feb/2026 - 4/Jun/2026

















2014 77,525





































15





ATALANDI









D





14,600





4.75





%





Cargill International SA, Geveva





20-Jul-24





1/Jun/2025 - 31/Jul/2025

















2014 77,529







































6 Kamsarmax Bulk Carriers











16





MAIA









E





13,000





5.00





%





Viterra Chartering B.V.





16-Sep-24





9-Dec-24

















2009 82,193













11,600





5.00





%





Paralos Shipping Pte. Ltd.





9-Dec-24





1/Nov/2025 - 31/Dec/2025













17





MYRSINI









E





17,100





5.00





%





Cobelfret S.A. Luxembourg





25-Jun-24





11-Feb-25





4













2010 82,117













13,000





4.75





%





Cargill International SA, Geneva





26-Feb-25





1/Jan/2026 - 28/Feb/2026





5









18





MEDUSA









E





14,250





5.00





%





ASL Bulk Shipping Limited





14-May-23





21-Feb-25





4













2010 82,194





































19





MYRTO









E





12,650





5.00





%





Cobelfret S.A., Luxemburg





15-Jul-23





23-Dec-24

















2013 82,131













12,000





5.00





%





Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo





23-Dec-24





1/Mar/2026 - 15/May/2026













20





ASTARTE













14,000





5.00





%





Paralos Shipping Pte. Ltd.





19-Aug-24





15/Jul/2025 - 15/Sep/2025

















2013 81,513





































21





LEONIDAS P. C.













17,000





5.00





%





Ming Wah International Shipping Company Limited





22-Feb-24





20/Aug/2025 - 20/Oct/2025

















2011 82,165







































5 Post-Panamax Bulk Carriers











22





ALCMENE













12,000





5.00





%





China Steel Express Corporation





30-Sep-24





19-Nov-24





6













2010 93,193













6,000





5.00





%





Lestari Shipping Pte Ltd





28-Dec-24





16-Jan-25





























2,000





5.00





%





Pan Ocean Co., Ltd.





16-Jan-25





6-Mar-25





7,8









23





AMPHITRITE









F





15,000





5.00





%





Cobelfret S.A., Luxembourg





13-Jan-24





8-Jan-25





9













2012 98,697













12,100





5.00





%





8-Jan-25





1/Jan/2026 - 15/Mar/2026





10









24





POLYMNIA









F





17,500





5.00





%





Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd.





8-Jun-24





1/Aug/2025 - 30/Sept/2025

















2012 98,704

































25





ELECTRA









G





14,000





4.75





%





Aquavita International S.A.





3-Jun-24





15/Oct/2025 - 31/Dec/2025

















2013 87,150





































26





PHAIDRA









G





12,250





4.75





%





Aquavita International S.A.





9-May-23





12-Oct-24

















2013 87,146













12,000





4.75





%





12-Oct-24





1/May/2025 - 15/Jul/2025















8 Capesize Bulk Carriers











27





SEMIRIO









H





14,150





5.00





%





Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong





18-Aug-23





11-Feb-25

















2007 174,261













16,650





5.00





%





11-Feb-25





15/Feb/2026 - 15/Apr/2026













28





NEW YORK









H





16,000





5.00





%





SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore





11-Jun-23





30-Nov-24

















2010 177,773













16,000





5.00





%





STX Green Logis Ltd





30-Nov-24





11-Jan-25





























17,600





5.00





%





SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore





11-Jan-25





15/Jan/2026 - 30/Mar/2026





11,12









29





SEATTLE









I





17,500





5.00





%





Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong





1-Oct-23





15/Jul/2025 - 30/Sep/2025

















2011 179,362





































30





P. S. PALIOS









I





27,150





5.00





%





Bohai Shipping (HEBEI) Co., Ltd





7-May-24





1/Nov/2025 - 31/Dec/2025

















2013 179,134





































31





G. P. ZAFIRAKIS









J





26,800





5.00





%





Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo





16-Sep-24





16/Aug/2026 - 16/Nov/2026

















2014 179,492

































32





SANTA BARBARA









J





21,250





5.00





%





Smart Gain Shipping Co., Limited





7-May-23





3-Dec-24

















2015 179,426













22,000





5.00





%





Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.





27-Dec-24





20/Oct/2025 - 20/Dec/2025





13,14









33





NEW ORLEANS













20,000





5.00





%





Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.





7-Dec-23





15/Aug/2025 - 31/Oct/2025





14













2015 180,960





































34





FLORIDA













25,900





5.00





%





Bunge S.A., Geneva





29-Mar-22





29/Jan/2027 - 29/May/2027





2













2022 182,063







































4 Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers











35





LOS ANGELES









K





28,700





5.00





%





Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo





20-Jul-24





1/Oct/2025 - 15/Dec/2025

















2012 206,104





































36





PHILADELPHIA









K





22,500





5.00





%





Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo





4-Feb-24





20/Apr/2025 - 20/Jul/2025

















2012 206,040





































37





SAN FRANCISCO









L





22,000





5.00





%





SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore





18-Feb-23





28-Feb-25





15













2017 208,006













26,000





5.00





%





28-Feb-25





25/Oct/2026 - 25/Dec/2026





5









38





NEWPORT NEWS









L





20,000





5.00





%





Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo





20-Sep-23





10/Mar/2025 - 10/Jun/2025

















2017 208,021



















































































* Each dry bulk carrier is a “sister ship”, or closely similar, to other dry bulk carriers that have the same letter.













** Total commission percentage paid to third parties.













*** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company.













**** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers’ option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty.





















1 Charterers will compensate the Owners at a rate of 115% of the average Baltic Tess 58 Supramax Index as published by the Baltic Exchange on a daily basis or double the vessel’s present charter party rate, whichever is higher, for the excess period commencing from January 10, 2025 until the actual redelivery date.













2 Bareboat chartered-in for a period of ten years.













3 Based on latest information.













4 Currently without an active charterparty. Vessel on scheduled drydocking.













5 Estimated delivery date to the Charterers.













6 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from November 19, 2024 until December 17, 2024.













7 Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 40 days.













8 Vessel has been sold and it is expected to be delivered to her new Owners by latest March 7, 2025.













9 The charter rate was US$12,250 per day for the first thirty (30) days of the charter period.













10 The charter rate will be US$8,750 per day for the first fifty (50) days of the charter period.













11 The charter rate will be US$6,300 per day for the first trip of the charter period.













12 Vessel currently off hire for drydocking.













13 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from December 3, 2024 until December 27, 2024.













14 Bareboat chartered-in for a period of eight years.













15 Estimated redelivery date from the Charterers.

























Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (unaudited)

































Three months ended December 31,













Year ended December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023





























































STATEMENT OF INCOME DATA (in thousands of US Dollars)















Time charter revenues





$





57,073









$





60,016









$





228,209









$





262,098

















Voyage expenses









3,540













3,326













13,607













13,621

















Vessel operating expenses









19,215













21,520













82,587













85,486

















Net income









9,737













9,382













12,746













49,844

















Net income attributable to common stockholders









8,295













7,940













6,977













44,075















FLEET DATA



















Average number of vessels









38.0













40.7













38.9













41.1

















Number of vessels









38.0













40.0













38.0













40.0

















Weighted average age of vessels









11.3













10.5













11.3













10.5

















Ownership days









3,496













3,746













14,219













14,986

















Available days









3,434













3,739













14,057













14,867

















Operating days









3,423













3,727













14,009













14,824

















Fleet utilization









99.7





%









99.7





%









99.7





%









99.7





%











AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS



















Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1)





$





15,589









$





15,162









$





15,267









$





16,713

















Daily vessel operating expenses (2)





$





5,496









$





5,745









$





5,808









$





5,704



















Non-GAAP Measures











(1)





Time charter equivalent rate, or TCE, is defined as our time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of our available days during the period, which is consistent with industry standards. TCE is a non-GAAP measure, and management believes it is useful to investors because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts. TCE is used by management to assess and compare the vessels’ profitability.





















(2)





Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.















Conference Call and Webcast Information







The Company’s management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.





Investors may access the webcast by visiting the Company’s website at www.dianashippinginc.com, and clicking on the webcast link. An accompanying investor presentation also will be available via the webcast link and on the Company’s website. The conference call also may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-689-8345 (for international callers) and asking the operator for the Diana Shipping Inc. conference call.





A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the completion of the call and will be accessible for 30 days on www.dianashippinginc.com. A telephone replay also will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (for international callers) and providing the Replay ID number 13751556.







About the Company







Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.





The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.





The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.





In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, including the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





(See financial tables attached)











DIANA SHIPPING INC.













FINANCIAL TABLES











Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data























































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

























Three months ended December 31,













Year ended December 31,

























2024













2023













2024













2023













REVENUES:















































Time charter revenues





$





57,073









$





60,016









$





228,209









$





262,098















OPERATING EXPENSES















































Voyage expenses









3,540













3,326













13,607













13,621

















Vessel operating expenses









19,215













21,520













82,587













85,486

















Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges









11,368













11,508













44,691













49,785

















General and administrative expenses









8,322













8,364













33,435













32,968

















Management fees to a related party









333













333













1,332













1,313

















Gain on sale of vessels









-













(329





)









(5,799





)









(5,323





)













Other operating income









(215





)









(572





)









(422





)









(1,464





)















Operating income, total







$





14,510









$





15,866









$





58,778









$





85,712



























































OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE)















































Interest expense and finance costs









(11,620





)









(12,649





)









(47,468





)









(49,331





)













Interest and other income









2,361













2,129













8,369













8,170

















Gain/(loss) on derivative instruments









461













(592





)









274













(439





)













Loss on extinguishment of debt









-













-













(3,475





)









(748





)













Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary









-













-













-













844

















Gain/(loss) on related party investments









(1,606





)









740













(3,905





)









1,502

















Gain/(loss) on equity securities









-













2,813













(400





)









2,813

















Gain on warrants









5,519













1,583













719













1,583

















Gain/(loss) from equity method investments









112













(508





)









(146





)









(262





)















Total other expenses, net







$





(4,773





)





$





(6,484





)





$





(46,032





)





$





(35,868





)























































Net income







$





9,737









$





9,382









$





12,746









$





49,844













Dividends on series B preferred shares









(1,442





)









(1,442





)









(5,769





)









(5,769





)























































Net income attributable to common stockholders











8,295













7,940













6,977













44,075



























































Earnings per common share, basic







$





0.07









$





0.08









$





0.06









$





0.44



























































Earnings per common share, diluted







$





0.02









$





0.06









$





0.05









$





0.42















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic











119,087,512













102,910,653













115,956,249













100,166,629















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted











119,685,417













105,488,012













118,655,243













101,877,142







































































Three months ended December 31,













Year ended December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023





























































Net Income







$





9,737









$





9,382









$





12,746









$





49,844













Other comprehensive income (Defined benefit plan)









4













55













4













55















Comprehensive Income







$





9,741









$





9,437









$





12,750









$





49,899



























CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA











(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)



























































2024





















2023



*





















ASSETS













(unaudited)





























































Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and time deposits





$





207,166**









$





161,592**













Investments in equity securities









-













20,729













Other current assets









18,443













19,900













Fixed assets









880,145













924,474













Investments in related parties and equity method investments









47,240













24,087













Other noncurrent assets









18,024













15,628



















Total assets







$





1,171,018









$





1,166,410





















































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









































































Long-term debt and finance liabilities, net of deferred financing costs





$





637,525









$





642,772













Other liabilities









28,436













34,617













Total stockholders' equity









505,057













489,021



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity







$





1,171,018









$





1,166,410

















































*





The balance sheet data has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.









**





Includes time deposits of $64 million and $40 million as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.























OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)





































Three months ended December 31,













Year ended December 31,





















2024













2023













2024













2023



















































Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities





$





15,144









$





(2,235





)





$





83,530









$





70,380













Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities









(30,660





)









31,037













(39,783





)









24,929













Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities





$





7,377









$





(16,762





)





$





(21,673





)





$





(71,145





)







