Diana Shipping Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Increased Net Income and Dividend Declaration

Diana Shipping Inc. reports Q1 2025 net income of $3.0 million and announces a $0.01 dividend per share.

Quiver AI Summary

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in dry bulk vessels, announced a net income of $3.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, with $1.6 million attributed to common stockholders. This represents an increase compared to the same period in 2024 when net income was $2.1 million and $0.6 million respectively. The company's time charter revenues decreased from $57.6 million in Q1 2024 to $54.9 million in Q1 2025, mainly due to fewer ownership days, although this was partly mitigated by higher average charter rates and fleet utilization. The company declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per common share, payable on June 24, 2025. As of May 27, 2025, Diana Shipping had 115,772,780 common shares outstanding.

Potential Positives

Net income increased to $3.0 million for Q1 2025 compared to $2.1 million in Q1 2024, indicating improved financial performance.

Net income attributed to common stockholders rose significantly to $1.6 million from $0.6 million in the previous year, reflecting stronger profitability for shareholders.

The company declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, signaling confidence in its financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Time charter revenues decreased from $57.6 million in Q1 2024 to $54.9 million in Q1 2025, indicating potential challenges in the company's revenue generation.

The average number of vessels decreased from 39.7 to 37.8, which could suggest a reduction in operational capacity or fleet effectiveness.

Net cash provided by operating activities declined significantly from $37.965 million in Q1 2024 to $17.212 million in Q1 2025, raising concerns about cash flow sustainability.

FAQ

What were Diana Shipping's net income figures for Q1 2025?

Diana Shipping reported a net income of $3.0 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How much is the cash dividend declared by Diana Shipping?

The declared cash dividend is $0.01 per share for common stockholders.

When will the cash dividend be payable?

The cash dividend will be payable on or about June 24, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 17, 2025.

What were the time charter revenues for Q1 2025?

The time charter revenues for Diana Shipping in Q1 2025 were $54.9 million.

How did earnings per share change from Q1 2024 to Q1 2025?

Earnings per share remained unchanged at $0.01 for both Q1 2024 and Q1 2025.

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today reported net income of $3.0 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2025. This compares to net income of $2.1 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2024. Earnings per share for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.01 basic and diluted, compared to earnings per share of $0.01 basic and diluted in the same quarter of 2024.





Time charter revenues were $54.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $57.6 million for the same quarter of 2024. The decrease in time charter revenues, compared to the same quarter of last year, was due to decreased ownership days and was partly offset by the increased average charter rates and the increased fleet utilization.







Dividend Declaration







The Company has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.01 per share, based on the Company’s results of operations during the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The cash dividend will be payable on or about June 24, 2025 to all common shareholders of record as of June 17, 2025. The Company currently has 115,772,780 common shares issued and outstanding. As of May 27, 2025, there were 6,400,114 warrants exercised.











Fleet Employment (As of May 27, 2025)





























































VESSEL













SISTER SHIPS*









GROSS RATE (USD PER DAY)









COM**









CHARTERERS









DELIVERY DATE TO CHARTERERS***









REDELIVERY DATE TO OWNERS****









NOTES

















BUILT DWT

















9 Ultramax Bulk Carriers











1





DSI Phoenix









A





16,500





5.00





%





Bulk Trading SA





6-May-24





1/Aug/2025 - 30/Sep/2025

















2017 60,456





































2





DSI Pollux









A





14,000





4.75





%





Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.





28-Dec-23





20/Aug/2025 - 20/Oct/2025

















2015 60,446

































3





DSI Pyxis









A





13,100





5.00





%





Stone Shipping Ltd





8-Nov-24





20/Feb/2026 - 20/Apr/2026

















2018 60,362





































4





DSI Polaris









A





15,400





5.00





%





Stone Shipping Ltd





20-Jul-24





1/Jun/2025 - 15/Aug/2025

















2018 60,404





































5





DSI Pegasus









A





15,250





4.75





%





Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd





5-Sep-24





1/Jun/2025 - 1/Aug/2025

















2015 60,508





































6





DSI Aquarius









B





13,300





5.00





%





Bunge SA, Geneva





6-Dec-24





6/Oct/2025 - 21/Dec/2025

















2016 60,309





































7





DSI Aquila









B





12,500





5.00





%





Western Bulk Carriers AS





11-Nov-23





21-Jan-25

















2015 60,309













12,250





5.00





%





21-Jan-25





23/Jun/2025 - 8/Aug/2025





1









8





DSI Altair









B





15,750





5.00





%





Propel Shipping Pte. Ltd.





28-Sep-24





1/Nov/2025 - 31/Dec/2025

















2016 60,309





































9





DSI Andromeda









B





13,500





5.00





%





Bunge SA, Geneva





27-Nov-23





28-Mar-25





2













2016 60,309













14,000





4.75





%





Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd





28-Mar-25





15/Nov/2025-15/Jan/2026











6 Panamax Bulk Carriers











10





LETO













16,000





5.00





%





ASL Bulk Shipping Limited





3-May-24





9-Mar-25





3













2010 81,297













12,275





4.75





%





Cargill International SA, Geneva





4-Apr-25





16/Jul/2026 - 16/Sep/2026









11





SELINA









C





10,500





5.00





%





Raffles Shipping International Pte. Ltd.





17-Oct-24





14-Apr-25





4













2010 75,700













6,500





5.00





%





Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd.





13-May-25





9-Jul-25





5









12





MAERA









C





8,400





5.00





%





China Resource Chartering Limited





15-Dec-24





20/Sep/2025-20/Nov/2025

















2013 75,403





































13





ISMENE













12,650





5.00





%





Paralos Shipping Pte., Ltd.





13-Sep-23





24-Apr-25

















2013 77,901













11,000





5.00





%





China Resource Chartering Pte. Ltd.





24-Apr-25





20/Mar/2026 - 20/May/2026













14





CRYSTALIA









D





13,900





5.00





%





Louis Dreyfus Company Freight Asia Pte. Ltd.





4-May-24





4/Feb/2026 - 4/Jun/2026

















2014 77,525





































15





ATALANDI









D





14,600





4.75





%





Cargill International SA, Geneva





20-Jul-24





10-Jun-25





6













2014 77,529







































6 Kamsarmax Bulk Carriers











16





MAIA









E





11,600





5.00





%





Paralos Shipping Pte. Ltd.





9-Dec-24





1/Nov/2025 - 31/Dec/2025

















2009 82,193





































17





MYRSINI









E





17,100





5.00





%





Cobelfret S.A. Luxembourg





25-Jun-24





9-Feb-25





7













2010 82,117













13,000





4.75





%





Cargill International SA, Geneva





26-Feb-25





1/Jan/2026 - 28/Feb/2026









18





MEDUSA









E





14,250





5.00





%





ASL Bulk Shipping Limited





14-May-23





21-Feb-25





8













2010 82,194













13,000





4.75





%





Cargill International SA, Geneva





16-Mar-25





15/May/2026 - 15/Jul/2026









19





MYRTO









E





12,000





5.00





%





Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo





23-Dec-24





1/Mar/2026 - 15/May/2026

















2013 82,131





































20





ASTARTE













14,000





5.00





%





Paralos Shipping Pte. Ltd.





19-Aug-24





15/Jul/2025 - 15/Sep/2025

















2013 81,513





































21





LEONIDAS P. C.













17,000





5.00





%





Ming Wah International Shipping Company Limited





22-Feb-24





20/Aug/2025 - 20/Oct/2025

















2011 82,165







































5 Post-Panamax Bulk Carriers











22





ALCMENE













6,000





5.00





%





Lestari Shipping Pte Ltd





28-Dec-24





16-Jan-25

















2010 93,193













2,000





5.00





%





Pan Ocean Co., Ltd.





16-Jan-25





8-Mar-25





9









23





AMPHITRITE









F





15,000





5.00





%





Cobelfret S.A., Luxembourg





13-Jan-24





8-Jan-25





10













2012 98,697













12,100





5.00





%





8-Jan-25





1/Jan/2026 - 15/Mar/2026





11









24





POLYMNIA









F





17,500





5.00





%





Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd.





8-Jun-24





1/Aug/2025 - 30/Sept/2025

















2012 98,704

































25





ELECTRA









G





14,000





4.75





%





Aquavita International S.A.





3-Jun-24





15/Oct/2025 - 31/Dec/2025

















2013 87,150





































26





PHAIDRA









G





12,000





4.75





%





Aquavita International S.A.





12-Oct-24





31-May-25





12













2013 87,146













9,750





5.00





%





SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore





31-May-25





1/Jan/2026 - 28/Feb/2026





13











8 Capesize Bulk Carriers











27





SEMIRIO









H





14,150





5.00





%





Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong





18-Aug-23





11-Feb-25

















2007 174,261













16,650





5.00





%





11-Feb-25





15/Feb/2026 - 15/Apr/2026













28





NEW YORK









H





16,000





5.00





%





STX Green Logis Ltd





30-Nov-24





11-Jan-25

















2010 177,773













17,600





5.00





%





SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore





11-Jan-25





15/Jan/2026 - 30/Mar/2026





14,15









29





SEATTLE









I





17,500





5.00





%





Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong





1-Oct-23





15/Jul/2025 - 30/Sep/2025

















2011 179,362





































30





P. S. PALIOS









I





27,150





5.00





%





Bohai Shipping (HEBEI) Co., Ltd





7-May-24





1/Nov/2025 - 31/Dec/2025

















2013 179,134





































31





G. P. ZAFIRAKIS









J





26,800





5.00





%





Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo





16-Sep-24





16/Aug/2026 - 16/Nov/2026

















2014 179,492

































32





SANTA BARBARA









J





22,000





5.00





%





Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.





27-Dec-24





20/Oct/2025 - 20/Dec/2025





16













2015 179,426





































33





NEW ORLEANS













20,000





5.00





%





Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.





7-Dec-23





15/Aug/2025 - 31/Oct/2025





16,17













2015 180,960





































34





FLORIDA













25,900





5.00





%





Bunge S.A., Geneva





29-Mar-22





29/Jan/2027 - 29/May/2027





2













2022 182,063







































4 Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers











35





LOS ANGELES









K





28,700





5.00





%





Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo





20-Jul-24





1/Oct/2025 - 15/Dec/2025

















2012 206,104





































36





PHILADELPHIA









K





22,500





5.00





%





Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo





4-Feb-24





29-May-25





12













2012 206,040













21,500





5.00





%





Refined Success Limited





29-May-25





9/Jun/2026 - 8/Aug/2026





13









37





SAN FRANCISCO









L





22,000





5.00





%





SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore





18-Feb-23





1-Mar-25

















2017 208,006













26,000





5.00





%





1-Mar-25





25/Oct/2026 - 25/Dec/2026













38





NEWPORT NEWS









L





20,000





5.00





%





Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo





20-Sep-23





8-Jun-25





6













2017 208,021

























































* Each dry bulk carrier is a “sister ship”, or closely similar, to other dry bulk carriers that have the same letter.









** Total commission percentage paid to third parties.









*** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company.









**** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers’ option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty.

















1Charterers will compensate the Owners at a rate of 115% of the average Baltic Tess 58 Supramax Index as published by the Baltic Exchange on a daily basis or double the vessel’s present charter party rate, whichever is higher, for the excess period commencing from January 10, 2025 until the actual redelivery date.









2Bareboat chartered-in for a period of ten years.









3Vessel on scheduled drydocking from March 9, 2025 until April 4, 2025.









4Currently without an active charterparty. Vessel on scheduled drydocking.









5Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 55 days.









6Based on latest information.









7Vessel on scheduled drydocking from February 9, 2025 until February 26, 2025.









8Vessel on scheduled drydocking from February 21, 2025 until March 16, 2025.









9Vessel has been sold and it is delivered to her new Owners on March 13, 2025.









10The charter rate was US$12,250 per day for the first thirty (30) days of the charter period.









11The charter rate will be US$8,750 per day for the first fifty (50) days of the charter period.









12Estimated redelivery date from the Charterers.









13Estimated delivery date to the Charterers.









14The charter rate was US$6,300 per day for the first trip of the charter period.









15Vessel off hire for drydocking from February 23, 2025 until April 7, 2025.









16Bareboat chartered-in for a period of eight years.









17Vessel off-hire for about 11.45 days.























Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (unaudited)





















Three months ended March 31,





















2025













2024





































STATEMENT OF INCOME DATA (in thousands of US Dollars)











Time charter revenues





$





54,937









$





57,648













Voyage expenses









2,950













3,268













Vessel operating expenses









19,950













20,864













Net income









2,997













2,058













Net income attributable to common stockholders









1,555













616















FLEET DATA











Average number of vessels









37.8













39.7













Number of vessels









37.0













39.0













Weighted average age of vessels









11.4













10.7













Ownership days









3,401













3,613













Available days









3,303













3,613













Operating days









3,289













3,582













Fleet utilization









99.6





%









99.1





%











AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS











Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1)





$





15,739









$





15,051













Daily vessel operating expenses (2)





$





5,866









$





5,775







































Non-GAAP Measures







(1) Time charter equivalent rate, or TCE, is defined as our time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of our available days during the period. Our method of computing TCE rate may not necessarily be comparable to TCE rates of other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. TCE is a non-GAAP measure, and management believes it is useful to investors because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts. TCE is used by management to assess and compare the vessels’ profitability.





(2) Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period







Conference Call and Webcast Information







The Company’s management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, May 29, 2025.





Investors may access the webcast by visiting the Company’s website at www.dianashippinginc.com and clicking on the webcast link. An accompanying investor presentation also will be available via the webcast link and on the Company’s website. The conference call also may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-689-8345 (for international callers) and asking the operator for the Diana Shipping Inc. conference call.





A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the completion of the call and will be accessible for 30 days on www.dianashippinginc.com. A telephone replay also will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (for international callers) and providing the Replay ID number 13753904.







About the Company







Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.





The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.





The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.





In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, tariff policies and other trade restrictions, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, including the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









(See financial tables attached)























DIANA SHIPPING INC.













FINANCIAL TABLES











Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data







































UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





















Three months ended March 31,





















2025

















2024













REVENUES:































Time charter revenues





$





54,937













$





57,648















OPERATING EXPENSES































Voyage expenses









2,950

















3,268













Vessel operating expenses









19,950

















20,864













Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges









11,243

















11,102













General and administrative expenses









8,190

















8,533













Management fees to a related party









333

















333













Gain on sale of vessels









(1,496





)













(1,572





)









Other operating (income)/loss









160

















(285





)











Operating income, total







$





13,607













$





15,405











































OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE)































Interest expense and finance costs









(11,078





)













(12,056





)









Interest and other income









1,863

















1,736













Gain/(loss) on derivative instruments









(160





)













338













Gain/(loss) on investments









(1,058





)













1,716













Gain/ (loss) on warrants









41

















(4,684





)









Loss from equity method investments









(218





)













(397





)











Total other expenses, net







$





(10,610





)









$





(13,347





)







































Net income







$





2,997













$





2,058













Dividends on series B preferred shares









(1,442





)













(1,442





)







































Net income attributable to common stockholders











1,555

















616











































Earnings per common share, basic







$





0.01













$





0.01











































Earnings per common share, diluted







$





0.01













$





0.01















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic











109,520,824

















110,330,456















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted











109,520,824

















111,378,871



















































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA



























(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)















































































March 31, 2025





















December 31, 2024



*

















ASSETS













(unaudited)





































































Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and time deposits





$





187,653**













$





207,166**













Other current assets









18,914

















18,443













Fixed assets









861,924

















880,145













Investments in related parties and equity method investments









53,998

















47,240













Other noncurrent assets









21,158

















18,024















Total assets







$





1,143,647













$





1,171,018

























































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















































































Long-term debt and finance liabilities, net of deferred financing costs





$





623,895













$





637,525













Other liabilities









34,940

















28,436













Total stockholders' equity









484,812

















505,057















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity







$





1,143,647













$





1,171,018





















































*





The balance sheet data has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.









**





Includes time deposits of $56 million and $64 million as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.































OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)





















Three months ended March 31,





















2025

















2024







































Net cash provided by operating activities





$





17,212













$





37,965













Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities









10,544

















(21,049





)









Net cash used in financing activities





$





(39,769





)









$





(16,534





)

















































