Diana Shipping Inc. Files 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F with SEC

$DSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $DSX stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today announced that it has filed its 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Annual Report is available for download on the Company's website,





www.dianashippinginc.com







.



Any shareholder may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete Annual Report, which includes the Company’s 2024 audited financial statements, free of charge upon request.







About the Company







Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.



