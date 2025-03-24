News & Insights

Diana Shipping Inc. Files 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F with SEC

March 24, 2025 — 09:00 am EDT

Diana Shipping Inc. filed its 2024 Annual Report with the SEC, available for download on its website.

Quiver AI Summary

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company focused on dry bulk vessels, announced the filing of its 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The report can be downloaded from the company's website, and shareholders can request a free hard copy of the complete report, which includes the audited financial statements for 2024. Diana Shipping operates by owning and chartering in dry bulk vessels primarily used for transporting commodities like iron ore, coal, and grain along various global routes.

Potential Positives

  • Diana Shipping Inc. has successfully filed its 2024 Annual Report, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and maintaining transparency with stakeholders.
  • The availability of the Annual Report for free download on the company's website enhances accessibility for shareholders and interested parties.
  • Shareholders can request a hard copy of the complete Annual Report, which includes audited financial statements, indicating the company's commitment to providing clear financial information.

Potential Negatives

  • None

FAQ

What is the purpose of Diana Shipping's 2024 Annual Report?

Diana Shipping's 2024 Annual Report provides shareholders with detailed financial statements and updates on the company's performance.

Where can I access the Annual Report for Diana Shipping?

The 2024 Annual Report can be downloaded from Diana Shipping's official website at www.dianashippinginc.com.

How can shareholders request a hard copy of the Annual Report?

Shareholders can request a free hard copy of the complete Annual Report by contacting the company directly.

What type of vessels does Diana Shipping operate?

Diana Shipping specializes in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels for transporting various commodities.

What are the main cargoes transported by Diana Shipping vessels?

Diana Shipping's vessels primarily transport dry bulk cargoes such as iron ore, coal, and grain along shipping routes worldwide.

$DSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $DSX stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today announced that it has filed its 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Annual Report is available for download on the Company's website,


www.dianashippinginc.com



.

Any shareholder may receive a hard copy of the Company's complete Annual Report, which includes the Company's 2024 audited financial statements, free of charge upon request.




About the Company



Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.



 



