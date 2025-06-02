Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract with Bohai Ocean Shipping for m/v Newport News

Diana Shipping Inc. has secured a time charter contract for the m/v Newport News at $25,000 per day.

Diana Shipping Inc. announced a time charter contract with Bohai Ocean Shipping for its Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Newport News, at a gross rate of $25,000 per day, with terms running from June 14, 2025, until at least September 1, 2026, and potentially extending to October 31, 2026. This charter is expected to generate about $10.95 million in gross revenue during the minimum charter period. The Newport News, built in 2017, is currently under a separate charter agreement at a lower rate. Diana Shipping's fleet comprises 37 dry bulk vessels and plans to add two new methanol dual fuel Kamsarmax vessels by 2027-2028, enhancing its operational capacity and efficiency in the global dry bulk shipping market.

Potential Positives

The Company secured a time charter contract for the m/v Newport News at a gross charter rate of US$25,000 per day, significantly higher than its previous rate of US$20,000 per day.

This charter is anticipated to generate approximately US$10.95 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period, enhancing the company's revenue prospects.

The fleet currently consists of 37 dry bulk vessels, highlighting the company's operational scale and capacity within the shipping industry.

Plans to take delivery of two new methanol dual fuel Kamsarmax vessels indicate a commitment to expanding and modernizing the fleet, aligning with environmental sustainability trends in shipping.

Potential Negatives

The gross charter rate of US$25,000 per day for the m/v Newport News is significantly lower than the previous rate of US$20,000 per day, indicating potential reduced revenue generation compared to prior contracts.

The weighted average age of the company's fleet is 11.59 years, which may raise concerns regarding maintenance costs and vessel competitiveness in the market.

The reliance on assumptions for forward-looking statements presents a risk, as unforeseen changes inglobal marketconditions could adversely impact the company’s forecasts and business performance.

FAQ

What is the new charter contract announced by Diana Shipping Inc.?

Diana Shipping Inc. announced a time charter contract for the m/v Newport News with Bohai Ocean Shipping at a rate of $25,000 per day.

When will the time charter for the m/v Newport News commence?

The time charter for the m/v Newport News is expected to commence on June 14, 2025.

What are the details of the m/v Newport News vessel?

The m/v Newport News is a Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel built in 2017, with a capacity of 208,021 dwt.

What revenue is expected from the m/v Newport News charter?

The charter of the m/v Newport News is anticipated to generate approximately $10.95 million of gross revenue for the minimum duration.

What is Diana Shipping Inc.'s current fleet size?

Diana Shipping Inc. currently has a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, with varying sizes and capacities.

ATHENS, Greece, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today announced that through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Bohai Ocean Shipping (Singapore) Holding Pte. Ltd., for one of its Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Newport News. The gross charter rate is US$25,000 per day, minus a 5.00% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum September 1, 2026 up to maximum October 31, 2026. The charter is expected to commence on June 14, 2025. The m/v Newport News is currently chartered, as previously announced, to Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo, at a gross charter rate of US$20,000 per day, minus a 5.00% commission paid to third parties.





The “Newport News” is a 208,021 dwt Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel built in 2017.





The employment of “Newport News” is anticipated to generate approximately US$10.95 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.





Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 37 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 4 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 6 Panamax and 9 Ultramax). The Company also expects to take delivery of two methanol dual fuel new-building Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels by the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028, respectively. As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, excluding the two vessels not yet delivered, is approximately 4.1 million dwt, with a weighted average age of 11.59 years. A table describing the current Diana Shipping Inc. fleet can be found on the Company’s website,



www.dianashippinginc.com



. Information contained on the Company’s website does not constitute part of this press release.







About the Company







Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.





The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.





The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.





In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, tariff policies and other trade restrictions, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, including the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









