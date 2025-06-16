Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Sale of Panamax Vessel "Selina" for Approximately $11.8 Million

Diana Shipping Inc. announces sale of Panamax vessel 'Selina' for $11.8 million, updating fleet composition and future vessel deliveries.

Diana Shipping Inc. announced the sale of its Panamax vessel "Selina," built in 2010, to an unaffiliated third party for approximately $11.8 million, with delivery to occur by August 15, 2025. Following this transaction, the company's fleet will comprise 36 dry bulk vessels of various sizes. Additionally, Diana Shipping expects to receive two new methanol dual fuel Kamsarmax vessels by the end of 2027 and mid-2028. Currently, the total carrying capacity of Diana Shipping's fleet is about 4.1 million deadweight tons, with an average vessel age of 11.63 years. The press release includes a cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting various factors that could impact the company's future performance and results.

Potential Positives

The sale of the Panamax vessel “Selina” for approximately US$11.8 million before commissions strengthens Diana Shipping Inc.'s financial position by generating liquidity.

Post-sale, the company's fleet will be streamlined to 36 vessels, enhancing operational efficiency and focus.

The planned delivery of two methanol dual-fuel new-building Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels by 2027 and 2028 indicates a commitment to modernizing the fleet and embracing greener technologies.

The press release highlights the substantial combined carrying capacity of approximately 4.1 million dwt, signifying the company's strong operational capabilities in the dry bulk shipping sector.

Potential Negatives

Sale of the Panamax vessel "Selina" could indicate a downsizing or a shift in business strategy, which may raise concerns amongst investors about the company's future growth and fleet capacity.

The weighted average age of the fleet is 11.63 years, which may indicate potential future maintenance issues or lack of competitiveness in the market compared to newer vessels.

Forward-looking statements include numerous risks and uncertainties, hinting at potential challenges in achieving future performance and operational targets, which could negatively impact investor confidence.

FAQ

What vessel did Diana Shipping Inc. recently sell?

Diana Shipping Inc. sold the 2010-built Panamax vessel “Selina” for approximately US$11.8 million.

When will the sale of the vessel be completed?

The sale of the vessel “Selina” is expected to be completed by August 15, 2025.

How many vessels are in Diana Shipping's fleet now?

After the sale of “Selina,” Diana Shipping's fleet will consist of 36 dry bulk vessels.

What new vessels are being added to Diana Shipping's fleet?

The company expects to take delivery of two new methanol dual fuel Kamsarmax vessels by 2027 and 2028.

Where can I find more information about Diana Shipping's fleet?

Details about Diana Shipping's fleet can be found on their official website at www.dianashippinginc.com.

ATHENS, Greece, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today announced that it has signed, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, a Memorandum of Agreement to sell to an unaffiliated third party, the 2010-built Panamax vessel “Selina”, with delivery to the buyer latest by August 15, 2025, for a sale price of approximately US$11.8 million before commissions.





Upon completion of the aforementioned sale, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 36 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 4 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 5 Panamax and 9 Ultramax). The Company also expects to take delivery of two methanol dual fuel new-building Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels by the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028, respectively. As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Selina and excluding the two vessels not yet delivered, is approximately 4.1 million dwt with a weighted average age of 11.63 years. A table describing the current Diana Shipping Inc. fleet can be found on the Company’s website,



www.dianashippinginc.com



. Information contained on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of this press release.







About the Company







Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.





The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.





The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.





In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, tariff policies and other trade restrictions, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, including the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









