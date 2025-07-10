Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

Diana Shipping Inc. will release its Q2 2025 financial results on July 30, followed by a conference call.

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in dry bulk vessels, announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on July 30, 2025, before the U.S. markets open. The company's management will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the results. Interested investors can access the webcast through the company's website or by phone. A replay of the call and webcast will be available for 30 days following the event. Diana Shipping is engaged in the transportation of various dry bulk commodities using its fleet, primarily on short to medium-term charters.

The company is set to release financial results for Q2 2025, indicating transparency and communication with investors regarding its performance.

A conference call and webcast for the financial results allows for direct engagement with investors and analysts, potentially increasing shareholder confidence.

Availability of an investor presentation and multiple access points for the conference call indicate a commitment to thorough investor relations.

Failure to disclose second quarter financial results ahead of the scheduled release could lead to investor anxiety and speculation about the company's financial health.

When will Diana Shipping Inc. release its financial results for Q2 2025?

Diana Shipping Inc. will release its financial results on July 30, 2025, before U.S. market opening.

What time is the conference call for Q2 2025 results?

The conference call will take place at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time on July 30, 2025.

How can I access the Q2 2025 results webcast?

You can access the webcast by visiting www.dianashippinginc.com and clicking the webcast link.

How long will the Q2 2025 results replay be available?

The replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days after the call.

Who can I contact for more information about Diana Shipping Inc.?

You can contact Ioannis Zafirakis at +30-210-9470-100 or email izafirakis@dianashippinginc.com.

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today announced that its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 are scheduled to be released before the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.





The Company’s management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.





Investors may access the webcast by visiting the Company’s website at





www.dianashippinginc.com





, and clicking on the webcast link. An accompanying investor presentation also will be available via the webcast link and on the Company’s website. The conference call also may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-689-8345 (for international callers), and asking the operator for the Diana Shipping Inc. conference call.





A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the completion of the call and will be accessible for 30 days on





www.dianashippinginc.com





. A telephone replay also will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (for international callers), and providing the Replay ID number 13754872.







About the Company







Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.









Corporate Contact:









Ioannis Zafirakis





Director, Co-Chief Financial Officer,





Chief Strategy Officer,





Treasurer and Secretary





Telephone: + 30-210-9470-100





Email:





izafirakis@dianashippinginc.com









Website:





www.dianashippinginc.com









X: @Dianaship









Investor Relations/Media Contact:









Nicolas Bornozis / Daniela Guerrero





Capital Link, Inc.





230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540





New York, N.Y. 10169





Tel.: (212) 661-7566





Email:



diana@capitallink.com





