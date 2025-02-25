DIANA SHIPPING Earnings Results: $DSX Reports Quarterly Earnings

DIANA SHIPPING ($DSX) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, missing estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $53,530,000, missing estimates of $53,893,600 by $-363,600.
DIANA SHIPPING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of DIANA SHIPPING stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PEKIN HARDY STRAUSS, INC. added 2,221,213 shares (+176.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,353,577
- UBS GROUP AG added 990,988 shares (+52937.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,942,336
- LESA SROUFE & CO removed 662,657 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,703,028
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP removed 318,411 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $818,316
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC removed 246,412 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $482,967
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 246,245 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $482,640
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 226,196 shares (-72.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $443,344
