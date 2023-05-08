Diana Shipping (DSX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Diana Shipping (DSX) closed the most recent trading day at $3.71, moving -1.07% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.05% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 1.57% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 1.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.18% in that time.

Diana Shipping will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $70.6 million, up 9.93% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $283.6 million. These totals would mark changes of -45.59% and +0.95%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Diana Shipping. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.84% lower. Diana Shipping is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Diana Shipping's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.07. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.08, so we one might conclude that Diana Shipping is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.