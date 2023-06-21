Diana Shipping (DSX) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Diana Shipping (DSX) closed at $3.78, marking a -0.26% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 0.53% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 2.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Diana Shipping as it approaches its next earnings report date. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $70.2 million, down 4.45% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $269.4 million, which would represent changes of -65.44% and -4.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diana Shipping. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 36.49% lower. Diana Shipping is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Diana Shipping currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.06. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.06.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Diana Shipping inc. (DSX)

