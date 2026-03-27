Diana Shipping (DSX) Price Target Increased by 11.76% to 2.91

The average one-year price target for Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) has been revised to $2.91 / share. This is an increase of 11.76% from the prior estimate of $2.60 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.92 to a high of $3.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.14% from the latest reported closing price of $2.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diana Shipping. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 15.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSX is 0.02%, an increase of 68.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.10% to 12,247K shares. The put/call ratio of DSX is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,362K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,115K shares , representing an increase of 10.43%.

Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 2,301K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,704K shares , representing a decrease of 17.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSX by 22.47% over the last quarter.

Hosking Partners LLP holds 1,928K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,938K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSX by 7.70% over the last quarter.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co. holds 669K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSX by 22.97% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 504K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares , representing an increase of 77.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSX by 335.51% over the last quarter.

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