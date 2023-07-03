Diana Shipping (DSX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Diana Shipping (DSX) closed at $3.70, marking a +0.27% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.14%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Diana Shipping as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.19, down 54.76% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $70.2 million, down 4.45% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $269.4 million, which would represent changes of -65.44% and -4.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diana Shipping should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.97% lower. Diana Shipping is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Diana Shipping's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.83, which means Diana Shipping is trading at a premium to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Diana Shipping inc. (DSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

