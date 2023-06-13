Diana Shipping (DSX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Diana Shipping (DSX) closed at $3.67, marking a +1.66% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 8.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 1.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 1.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.41%.

Diana Shipping will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $70.2 million, down 4.45% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $269.4 million. These totals would mark changes of -65.44% and -4.1%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diana Shipping. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 36.49% lower within the past month. Diana Shipping is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Diana Shipping is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.68. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.08.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

