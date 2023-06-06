Diana Shipping (DSX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Diana Shipping (DSX) closed at $4.05, marking a +1.25% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.73%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 7.82% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 0.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Diana Shipping as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.14, down 66.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $70.22 million, down 4.42% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $276.48 million, which would represent changes of -57.35% and -1.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Diana Shipping. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 21.62% lower. Diana Shipping is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Diana Shipping currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.9. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.91, so we one might conclude that Diana Shipping is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

