Diana Shipping (DSX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Diana Shipping (DSX) closed at $4.11, marking a +0.24% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.97%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 2.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 4.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.23%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Diana Shipping as it approaches its next earnings release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $71.8 million, up 11.8% from the year-ago period.

DSX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $285.7 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -38.97% and +1.7%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Diana Shipping. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.67% higher. Diana Shipping is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Diana Shipping is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.79, which means Diana Shipping is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DSX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Diana Shipping inc. (DSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

