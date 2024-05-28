Diana Shipping Declares Dividend Amidst Lower Q1 Earnings

Diana Shipping (DSX) has released an update.

Diana Shipping Inc. reports a decrease in net income for Q1 2024 to $2.1 million from the previous year’s $22.7 million, with earnings per share dropping to $0.01 from $0.22. The company’s time charter revenues fell to $57.6 million due to lower average charter rates and fewer ownership days. Despite reduced profits, Diana Shipping has declared a dividend of $0.075 per share for Q1 2024, maintaining its commitment to shareholder returns.

For further insights into DSX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.