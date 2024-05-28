News & Insights

Stocks

Diana Shipping Declares Dividend Amidst Lower Q1 Earnings

May 28, 2024 — 06:02 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Diana Shipping (DSX) has released an update.

Diana Shipping Inc. reports a decrease in net income for Q1 2024 to $2.1 million from the previous year’s $22.7 million, with earnings per share dropping to $0.01 from $0.22. The company’s time charter revenues fell to $57.6 million due to lower average charter rates and fewer ownership days. Despite reduced profits, Diana Shipping has declared a dividend of $0.075 per share for Q1 2024, maintaining its commitment to shareholder returns.

For further insights into DSX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DSX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.