Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Maia

Diana Shipping (DSX) announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Paralos Shipping Pte. Ltd., for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Maia. The gross charter rate is US$11,600 per day, minus a 5.00% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum November 1, 2025 up to maximum December 31, 2025. The charter is expected to commence on December 9, 2024.

