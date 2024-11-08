News & Insights

Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v DSI Pyxis

Diana Shipping (DSX) announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Stone Shipping Ltd, for one of its Ultramax dry bulk vessels, the m/v DSI Pyxis. The gross charter rate is U13,100 per day, minus a 5.00% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum February 20, 2026 up to maximum April 20, 2026. The charter is expected to commence later today. The “DSI Pyxis” is a 60,362 dwt Ultramax dry bulk vessel built in 2018. The employment of “DSI Pyxis” is anticipated to generate approximately US$6.05 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

