Diana Shipping Announces Shareholder Meeting Results

May 22, 2024 — 05:59 pm EDT

Diana Shipping (DSX) has released an update.

Diana Shipping Inc., a leading global shipping company, has successfully concluded its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which was held virtually on May 21, 2024. Shareholders approved the election of four Class I Directors to serve until the 2027 Annual Meeting and appointed Deloitte Certified Public Accountants S.A. as the company’s independent auditors for the fiscal year. The company specializes in dry bulk vessel transportation and operates primarily on short to medium-term charters across global shipping routes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

