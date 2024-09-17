DiamondRock Hospitality's Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 8%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Co.'s 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DRH.PRA) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.0625), with shares changing hands as low as $25.76 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.52% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, DRH.PRA was trading at a 3.24% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.31% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for DRH.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on DiamondRock Hospitality Co.'s 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, DiamondRock Hospitality Co.'s 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DRH.PRA) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DRH) are up about 1.5%.

