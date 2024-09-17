DiamondRock Hospitality's Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 8%

Below is a dividend history chart for DRH.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on DiamondRock Hospitality Co.'s 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, DiamondRock Hospitality Co.'s 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DRH.PRA) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DRH) are up about 1.5%.
