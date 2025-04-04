DiamondRock Hospitality's Series A Preferred Stock Crosses Above 8.5% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of DRH.PRA shares, versus DRH:
Below is a dividend history chart for DRH.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on DiamondRock Hospitality Co.'s 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Friday trading, DiamondRock Hospitality Co.'s 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DRH.PRA) is currently off about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DRH) are off about 2.4%.
Also see: Specialty Chemicals Dividend Stocks
HDB Historical Stock Prices
ESM Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.